Apple follows the FTC’s lead, reportedly sues Qualcomm for $1 billion

Why it matters to you Qualcomm has long been hailed as the king of the mobile processor industry but back-to-back lawsuits may cause it to take a bit of a hit.

Here we go again. Hot off the heels of the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit against Qualcomm, Apple has followed suit and has sued Qualcomm for $1 billion for “royalties that they had nothing to do with,” according to a report from CNBC.

According to Apple, Qualcomm demanded onerous terms for the use of its patented technology and even sought to punish Apple for cooperating in a South Korean regulatory probe that dove into Qualcomm’s licensing practices — practices that are now under the microscope once again.

Apple’s documents also mentioned that Qualcomm required Apple pay a percentage of the selling price of the iPhone in return for the use of Qualcomm patents and demanded that Apple use exclusively Qualcomm chips between 2011 and 2016. While Apple did get so-called “quarterly rebates” under the agreement, Qualcomm began withholding those rebates when Apple agreed to work with the Korean Fair Trade Commission. According to the suit, Qualcomm even told Apple that Apple had forfeited almost $1 billion in rebates by working with regulators.

“We are extremely disappointed in the way Qualcomm is conducting its business with us and unfortunately after years of disagreement over what constitutes a fair and reasonable royalty we have no choice left but to turn to the courts,” Apple said in a statement.

In December, South Korea’s antitrust regulator announced an $853 million fine for Qualcomm’s anticompetitive practices — although Qualcomm said that it would fight the fine, just like it said it would fight the FTC lawsuit.

It’s possible this could be a long and brutal legal battle, like the one between Apple and Samsung. We’ll keep this article updated with more information as we find out more.