Best 32 to 42 inch TVs

Check out the best 32 to 42” TVs, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Best 30 to 40 inch TVs iconWhether used for morning news in the kitchen, a movie in the bedroom or as a living room centerpiece that doesn’t overwhelm your decor, a TV between 30 and 40 inches can be ideal. But with countless options available, finding the one that will give you the best viewing experience can be a less than ideal pursuit. We’ve put TVs in this size range through rigorous testing to help you along. Here you’ll find the best 32 to 42 inch TVs as rated by Digital Trends experts.

Our best 30 to 40 inch TVs list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

Featured in Best 32 to 42 inch TVs
 
1
lg ln review press image

LG 42LN5300

7.5

While you could argue that the LN5300’s 42-inch display is a bit too big for its 60Hz britches, we still think it offers serious value for the money.

Full Review »
 
2
lg ln review press image

LG 32LN5300

7.5

While you could argue that the LN5300’s 42-inch display is a bit too big for its 60Hz britches, we still think it offers serious value for the money.

Full Review »
 
3
lg ln review press image

LG 39LN5300

7.5

While you could argue that the LN5300’s 39-inch display is a bit too big for its 60Hz britches, we still think it offers serious value for the money.

Full Review »
 
4
vizio e i review press image

Vizio E420i-A0

7.5

Those looking to move into the 1080p Smart TV arena without breaking the bank will find the Vizio E420i-A0 a formidable contender.

Full Review »
 
5
sony bravia kdl r a review press image

Sony Bravia KDL-40R450A

7

While Sony’s R450A is an attractive, option packed TV, its poor off-axis performance and lack of control over intrusive features like MotionFlow have us looking elsewhere.

Full Review »
 
6
panasonic viera tc l em review press image

Panasonic Viera TC-L39EM60

6.5

With a slim feature set and a budget feel, we’d hoped to be knocked off our feet by the EM60’s picture quality. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

Full Review »