Check out the best 32 to 42” TVs, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Whether used for morning news in the kitchen, a movie in the bedroom or as a living room centerpiece that doesn’t overwhelm your decor, a TV between 30 and 40 inches can be ideal. But with countless options available, finding the one that will give you the best viewing experience can be a less than ideal pursuit. We’ve put TVs in this size range through rigorous testing to help you along. Here you’ll find the best 32 to 42 inch TVs as rated by Digital Trends experts.

Our best 30 to 40 inch TVs list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.