Digital Trends

Best 3D TVs

By — Last updated
LG OLED55B6P
lg oled b p review product
$2,297.00
Amazon
See it
10
Release date
02/01/2016
Screen size
55 in
Maximum resolution
4K
Smart TV
Yes
View
More »
LG 65EC9700
lg ec review press image
$3,999.99
Amazon
See it
10
11/02/2014
65 in
4K
Yes
View
More »
LG OLED65W7P
lg signature oled w p series tv review press
$7,999.99
Best Buy
See it
10
02/01/2017
65 in
4K
Yes
View
More »
Panasonic TC-P65ST60
panasonic tc p st review press image
$123.99
Shopping.com
See it
9.5
2/2013
65"
 
 
View
More »
LG 65EF9500
lg ef review eg
$4,997.00
Amazon
See it
9.5
08/24/2015
65 in
4K
Yes
View
More »
Panasonic Viera TC-P60ZT60
panasonic viera tc p zt review press image
$3,105.69
Sears
See it
9.5
2/2013
60"
 
 
View
More »
Panasonic Viera TC-P55VT60
panasonic viera tc p vt review s (front view)
9
5/15/2013
55"
 
 
View
More »
Samsung UN55F8000
samsung un f review unf press image
9
1/15/2013
54.6"
 
 
View
More »
Samsung UN65JS9500
samsung un js review
$3,387.99
Amazon
See it
9
02/22/2015
65 in
4K
Yes
View
More »
LG OLED65G6P
lg oled g p review electronics
$7,999.99
Amazon
See it
9
01/05/2016
65 in
4K
Yes
View
More »

Check out the best 3D TVs, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Best 3D TVsIn an effort to bring even more movie theater magic to the living room, TV manufacturers have invested considerable resources toward integrating 3D technology into the latest TVs. While some have pursued a passive 3D approach similar to that experienced in the theater, others prefer an active 3D technology which requires expensive, powered glasses. Whether you care about 3D or not, these TVs are worth a look because, as it turns out, 3D TVs tend to make the best 2D TVs. Check out our list of the best 3D TVs for some of the most advanced features and picture performance you’re likely to find.

Our best 3D TVs list is continually updated as we review new 3D sets that enter the market.

Looking for more than just the top ten? Head over to our full collection of 3D TV Reviews to see the motherload, or check out our guide to the best TVs that covers different brands, prices, and types of TVs. 

Featured in Best 3D TVs
 
1
lg oled b p review product

LG OLED55B6P

10

LG’s B6 OLED offers the best picture quality you can buy today, at the best price yet.

Full Review »
 
2
lg ec review press image

LG 65EC9700

10

If you’ve got the cash and you want the best TV money can buy today, this is it.

Full Review »
 
3
lg signature oled w p series tv review press

LG OLED65W7P

10

LG’s W7 Signature ‘Wallpaper’ OLED delivers the TV we’ve always dreamed of.

Full Review »
 
4
panasonic tc p st review press image

Panasonic TC-P65ST60

9.5

There is no other TV on this planet that can get you so close to videophile nirvana for so little investment than Panasonic’s ST60 series plasma.

Full Review »
 
5
lg ef review eg

LG 65EF9500

9.5

Without a doubt, the LG EF9500 is the most spectacular TV we’ve ever tested.

Full Review »
 
6
panasonic viera tc p zt review press image

Panasonic Viera TC-P60ZT60

9.5

The ZT60 is the best TV Panasonic has ever made and possibly the best TV that has ever been made.

Full Review »
 
7
panasonic viera tc p vt review s (front view)

Panasonic Viera TC-P55VT60

9

Simply put, the Panasonic VT60 is one of the most outstanding TV’s ever made.

Full Review »
 
8
samsung un f review unf press image

Samsung UN55F8000

9

Simply put, the F8000 offers the best picture quality we’ve seen this year from an LED-based LCD TV.

Full Review »
 
9
samsung un js review

Samsung UN65JS9500

9

The JS9500 is, by far, Samsung’s finest TV to date.

Full Review »
 
10
lg oled g p review electronics

LG OLED65G6P

9

No rival can touch the otherworldly picture quality of LG’s world-class Signature G6 OLED.

Full Review »