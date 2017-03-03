Digital Trends

Best 42 to 55 inch TVs

By — Last updated
LG OLED55B6P
lg oled b p review product
$2,297.00
Amazon
See it
10
Release date
02/01/2016
Screen size
55 in
Maximum resolution
4K
Smart TV
Yes
View
More »
Panasonic Viera TC-P55ST60
panasonic viera tc p st review press image
$1,000.00
Home Depot
See it
9.5
2/2013
55"
 
 
View
More »
Panasonic Viera TC-P50ST60
panasonic viera tc p st review press image
$633.37
Home Depot
See it
9.5
2/2013
50"
 
 
View
More »
Panasonic Viera TC-P55VT60
panasonic viera tc p vt review s (front view)
9
5/15/2013
55"
 
 
View
More »
Samsung UN46ES8000
samsung un es review press
$177.99
Shopping.com
See it
9
 
46"
 
 
View
More »
Samsung UN55ES8000
samsung un es review press
$1,774.00
Home Depot
See it
9
 
55"
 
 
View
More »
Samsung UN55F8000
samsung un f review unf press image
9
1/15/2013
54.6"
 
 
View
More »
SunbriteTV SB-4660HD
sunbritetv sb hd review press image
$206.58
Shopping.com
See it
9
4/25/2012
46"
 
 
View
More »
Samsung PN51F8500
samsung pn f review press image
$4.49
Shopping.com
See it
9
Unknown
50.7"
 
 
View
More »
SunbriteTV SB-5560HD
sunbritetv sb hd review press image
9
4/25/2012
55"
 
 
View
More »

Check out the best 42 to 55 inch TVs, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Best 40 to 50 inch TVs iconEver since high definition television became the new norm, so too did TVs within the range of 42 to 55 inches. This range of TVs holds a massive market share and likewise holds a bevy of different options, each with a different set of pro and cons. To help you navigate your way through the options, we’ve put TVs in the 42 to 55 inch range through rigorous testing. Here you’ll find the best 42 to 55 inch TVs as rated by Digital Trends experts.

Our best 42 to 55 inch TVs list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

Featured in Best 42 to 55 inch TVs
 
1
lg oled b p review product

LG OLED55B6P

10

LG’s B6 OLED offers the best picture quality you can buy today, at the best price yet.

Full Review »
 
2
panasonic viera tc p st review press image

Panasonic Viera TC-P55ST60

9.5

There is no other TV on this planet that can get you so close to videophile nirvana for so little investment than Panasonic’s ST60 series plasma.

Full Review »
 
3
panasonic viera tc p st review press image

Panasonic Viera TC-P50ST60

9.5

There is no other TV on this planet that can get you so close to videophile nirvana for so little investment than Panasonic’s ST60 series plasma.

Full Review »
 
4
panasonic viera tc p vt review s (front view)

Panasonic Viera TC-P55VT60

9

Simply put, the Panasonic VT60 is one of the most outstanding TV’s ever made.

Full Review »
 
5
samsung un es review press

Samsung UN46ES8000

9

If you want the best, you’ll have to pay for it, but Samsung’s ES8000 series is certainly one of the best LED televisions we’ve ever seen.

Full Review »
 
6
samsung un es review press

Samsung UN55ES8000

9

If you want the best, you’ll have to pay for it, but Samsung’s ES8000 series is certainly one of the best LED televisions we’ve ever seen.

Full Review »
 
7
samsung un f review unf press image

Samsung UN55F8000

9

Simply put, the F8000 offers the best picture quality we’ve seen this year from an LED-based LCD TV.

Full Review »
 
8
sunbritetv sb hd review press image

SunbriteTV SB-4660HD

9

We simply can’t imagine anyone being less than totally enthusiastic about this TV or the company that makes and supports it.

Full Review »
 
9
samsung pn f review press image

Samsung PN51F8500

9

The F8500 plasma is one of those TVs that you don’t want to miss out on purchasing now, or you’ll be regretting it for years to come. It’s just that good.

Full Review »
 
10
sunbritetv sb hd review press image

SunbriteTV SB-5560HD

9

We simply can’t imagine anyone being less than totally enthusiastic about this TV or the company that makes and supports it.

Full Review »