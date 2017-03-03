Digital Trends

Best 55 to 65 inch TVs

By — Last updated
LG OLED55B6P
lg oled b p review product
$2,297.00
Amazon
See it
10
Release date
02/01/2016
Screen size
55 in
Maximum resolution
4K
Smart TV
Yes
View
More »
LG 65EC9700
lg ec review press image
$3,999.99
Amazon
See it
10
11/02/2014
65 in
4K
Yes
View
More »
LG OLED65W7P
lg signature oled w p series tv review press
$7,999.99
Best Buy
See it
10
02/01/2017
65 in
4K
Yes
View
More »
Panasonic Viera TC-P65ZT60
panasonic viera tc p zt review press image
$3,816.84
Home Depot
See it
9.5
2/2013
65"
 
 
View
More »
Panasonic TC-P65ST60
panasonic tc p st review press image
$123.99
Shopping.com
See it
9.5
2/2013
65"
 
 
View
More »
Panasonic TC-P60ST60
panasonic tc p st review press image
$125.67
Shopping.com
See it
9.5
2/2013
60"
 
 
View
More »
Panasonic Viera TC-P55ST60
panasonic viera tc p st review press image
$1,000.00
Home Depot
See it
9.5
2/2013
55"
 
 
View
More »
LG 65EF9500
lg ef review eg
$4,997.00
Amazon
See it
9.5
08/24/2015
65 in
4K
Yes
View
More »
Panasonic Viera TC-P60ZT60
panasonic viera tc p zt review press image
$3,105.69
Sears
See it
9.5
2/2013
60"
 
 
View
More »
Panasonic Viera TC-P55VT60
panasonic viera tc p vt review s (front view)
9
5/15/2013
55"
 
 
View
More »

The best TV’s in the 55-65 inch range, as rated by our home theater gurus here at Digital Trends.

best 50 to 60 inch tvs iconIn just a few short years, TV’s have become infinitely more complicated than they used to be. With so many innovations in display technology, TV buyers have a lot more to consider than just the size of the set. Do you go with LCD or plasma? 2D or 3D? In a market saturated with high-quality TV sets, making the right choice can be overwhelming – which is exactly why our home theater experts have put together this list.

Our best 55-65 inch TVs list is continually updated as we review new televisions that enter the market.

Featured in Best 55 to 65 inch TVs
 
1
lg oled b p review product

LG OLED55B6P

10

LG’s B6 OLED offers the best picture quality you can buy today, at the best price yet.

Full Review »
 
2
lg ec review press image

LG 65EC9700

10

If you’ve got the cash and you want the best TV money can buy today, this is it.

Full Review »
 
3
lg signature oled w p series tv review press

LG OLED65W7P

10

LG’s W7 Signature ‘Wallpaper’ OLED delivers the TV we’ve always dreamed of.

Full Review »
 
4
panasonic viera tc p zt review press image

Panasonic Viera TC-P65ZT60

9.5

The ZT60 is the best TV Panasonic has ever made and possibly the best TV that has ever been made.

Full Review »
 
5
panasonic tc p st review press image

Panasonic TC-P65ST60

9.5

There is no other TV on this planet that can get you so close to videophile nirvana for so little investment than Panasonic’s ST60 series plasma.

Full Review »
 
6
panasonic tc p st review press image

Panasonic TC-P60ST60

9.5

There is no other TV on this planet that can get you so close to videophile nirvana for so little investment than Panasonic’s ST60 series plasma.

Full Review »
 
7
panasonic viera tc p st review press image

Panasonic Viera TC-P55ST60

9.5

There is no other TV on this planet that can get you so close to videophile nirvana for so little investment than Panasonic’s ST60 series plasma.

Full Review »
 
8
lg ef review eg

LG 65EF9500

9.5

Without a doubt, the LG EF9500 is the most spectacular TV we’ve ever tested.

Full Review »
 
9
panasonic viera tc p zt review press image

Panasonic Viera TC-P60ZT60

9.5

The ZT60 is the best TV Panasonic has ever made and possibly the best TV that has ever been made.

Full Review »
 
10
panasonic viera tc p vt review s (front view)

Panasonic Viera TC-P55VT60

9

Simply put, the Panasonic VT60 is one of the most outstanding TV’s ever made.

Full Review »