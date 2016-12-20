DT
Best AT&T Phones

Check out the best AT&T phones, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Best AT&T PhonesAT&T, along with Verizon, is a super power of a wireless carrier in the US. Early investments in the iPhone and other hit devices have made it a prime spot for more people than any other wireless carrier. AT&T has a great selection of exclusive Android phones, always has the latest iPhone, and isn’t about to be left out of any new platform, be it Windows Phone or a new BlackBerry OS. AT&T takes chances and is second only to Verizon in high-speed service deployment. Below are our favorite smartphones available now on AT&T Wireless.

Our best AT&T phones list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

Looking for more than just the top ten? Head over to our full collection of AT&T Phone Reviews to see the motherload, or  check out our list of the best cell phones across all carriers and brands.

Apple iPhone 6 Plus

Apple iPhone 6 Plus

9

If you've avoided previous iPhones because of their diminutive stature, take another look. The iPhone 6 Plus feels smoother than any other phone, sports a top-notch camera, and has the best app selection.

Full Review »
 
iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S

9

A class-leading camera and 3D Touch bring major new functionality to the gold standard in smartphones.

Full Review »
 
LG G5

LG G5

8

While its competitors play the game, the LG G5's modular design changes it.

Full Review »
 
Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

8

With the Galaxy S7 Edge, Samsung's side screen is finally ready for primetime.

Full Review »
 
Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

8

Zoom right in on the iPhone 7 Plus: It's the iPhone to buy in 2016.

Full Review »
 
LG G Flex2

LG G Flex2

8

Curvaceous and capable, the LG G Flex2 should be a top choice for anyone who values style in their phone.

Full Review »
 
Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE

8

Apple's iPhone SE is the best 4-inch smartphone you can buy, period.

Full Review »
 
LG V10

LG V10

8

LG's V10 has the best smartphone camera we've ever used.

Full Review »
 
Moto G4 Plus

Moto G4 Plus

8

The Moto G4 Plus is Motorola's best budget phone to date.

Full Review »
 
Alcatel OneTouch Idol 3

Alcatel OneTouch Idol 3

8

Thoughtfully designed and punching well above its weight class, the OneTouch Idol 3 proves budget phones can be wonderful.

Full Review »