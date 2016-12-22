DT
DT

Best Cars

By — Last updated
2014 Audi R8 V10 S tronic
audi r review v s tronic
10
Release date
4/2013
Base price
$179,645
As-tested price
 
Manufacturer
Audi
Body style
Coupe
Cylinders
V10
Horsepower
550 @ 8000 rpm
Drivetrain
All-Wheel Drive
Top speed
 
View
More »
2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed
bentley continental gt speed review gtspeed
10
 
 
 
Bentley
Convertible
 
616 hp @ 6000 rpm
All-wheel drive
202 mph
View
More »
2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata
mazda mx miata review
See it
mazda
See it
10
09/01/2015
$28600
$33120
Mazda
 
4
155 hp
Rear-wheel drive
129 mph
View
More »
2014 Ferrari 458 Spider
ferrari spider review press image
9.5
07/01/2014
$275900
 
 
 
8
570 hp @ 9000 rpm hp
Rear-wheel drive
200 mph
View
More »
2016 Mercedes-AMG GT S
mercedes amg gt s review
$129,000.00
Mercedes-Benz
See it
9
04/01/2015
$129000
 
Mercedes-Benz
Coupe
8
503 hp
Rear-wheel drive
193 mph
View
More »
2015 McLaren 650S Spider
mclaren s spider review
See it
CarsDirect
See it
9
 
$267900
 
McLaren
Convertible, Sports
8
641 hp
 
204 mph
View
More »
2016 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
cadillac ats v coupe review press
$63,360.00
Cadillac
See it
9
 
$63360
$73000
Cadillac
 
6
464 hp
Rear-wheel drive
189 mph
View
More »
2015 Lamborghini Huracán LP610-4
lamborghini huracan lp review press image
9
2014
$237,250
 
Lamborghini
Coupe
V10
610 hp @ 8250 rpm
All-wheel drive
202 mph
View
More »
2015 Honda Fit EX-L
honda fit ex l review press
9
06/01/2014
$19925
 
Honda
 
4
130 @ 6600 hp
 
 
View
More »
2015 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack
dodge challenger rt scat pack review exterior scatpack brightwhite front
9
01/19/2015
$58295
 
Dodge
 
8
485 hp @ 6100 rpm hp
Rear-wheel drive
 
View
More »

Check out the best cars, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

It’s 2015, not 1915: Virtually every new car is “good.” But which is merely “good enough” and which is the best? Digital Trends has the answer. We’ve driven most every car on the road, and we’ve compiled our top 10 favorites. Intriguingly, it’s not all high-end luxury and supercars; ordinary passenger vehicles and pickups make the list, too. So no matter what kind of car you’re in the market for, we’ve picked a favorite.

Our best cars list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

Featured in Best Cars
 
1
audi r review v s tronic

2014 Audi R8 V10 S tronic

10

Audi’s R8 V10 S tronic successfully melds the world of high-performance supercar characteristics with the subdued gravitas of a world-class luxury coupe.

Full Review »
 
2
bentley continental gt speed review gtspeed

2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed

10

The kind of person who would buy a Lamborghini for its power and a Range Rover for its all-weather capabilities needn’t look any further than the Bentley Continental GT Speed, as it can do virtually everything both cars can do at once.

Full Review »
 
3
mazda mx miata review

2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata

10

The new Miata is the best yet, with styling and driving dynamics that punch far above its weight class.

Full Review »
 
4
ferrari spider review press image

2014 Ferrari 458 Spider

9.5

All too often, driving a supercar is a beautiful chore. Delightfully, however, Ferrari has taken the work out of enjoying a drop-top supercar with its 2014 458 Spider.

Full Review »
 
5
mercedes amg gt s review

2016 Mercedes-AMG GT S

9

The Mercedes AMG GT S is a perfect mix of exotic luxury and performance.

Full Review »
 
6
mclaren s spider review

2015 McLaren 650S Spider

9

With aggressive looks and race-bred aerodynamics, the McLaren 650S Spider is just plain sexy.

Full Review »
 
7
cadillac ats v coupe review press

2016 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe

9

Cadillac’s ATS-V is a charmer on road and track, with a 464 horsepower secret to shame unsuspecting sports cars.

Full Review »
 
8
lamborghini huracan lp review press image

2015 Lamborghini Huracán LP610-4

9

Just like Spinal Tap’s amps, the Huracán can, too, be turned up to 11. But as soon as the driver gets the car to its perceived limits, it hunkers down and offers tons more road left to go.

Full Review »
 
9
honda fit ex l review press

2015 Honda Fit EX-L

9

The 2015 Honda fit is a practical, environmentally-friendly, and surprisingly stylish little car. In fact, it's just about everything anyone could ever need in an automobile.

Full Review »
 
10
dodge challenger rt scat pack review exterior scatpack brightwhite front

2015 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack

9

The Dodge Challenger is a brute that outweighs some trucks. Thanks to remarkable engineering, and 485 horsepower, the Challenger Scat Pack is a brute that can do ballet. And at a starting price of $40,000 it is even a good deal in the bargain.

Full Review »