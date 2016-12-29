Best Gaming Headsets

Check out our tightly-curated list of the best headphones, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Headphones for music are one thing, but gaming headphones are a whole different beast. As avid gamers and connoisseurs of high-end audio, we’ve know what features to look for in a good set of gaming cans, and we’ve used that expertise to compile the following list. No matter if you’re looking for a set with 7-channel surround sound, an in-line mic so you can chat with your buddies, noise cancellation, or a blazing fast wireless connection; you’ll find a set that suits your needs below. Our best gaming headphones list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.