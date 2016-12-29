DT
DT

Best Gaming Headsets

By — Last updated
Turtle Beach Ear Force XP Seven
turtle beach ear force xp review seven press image
$22.00
Shopping.com
See it
9
View
More »
PlayStation Gold
sony playstation gold review press
$49.99
Newegg.com
See it
8.5
View
More »
Razer Man O' War
razer man o war review product
$169.99
Amazon
See it
8
View
More »
Turtle Beach Ear Force XP510
turtle beach ear force xp review
$147.99
Newegg.com
See it
8
View
More »
Tritton Kunai
tritton kunai review headphones
$21.99
Shopping.com
See it
8
View
More »
Turtle Beach Ear Force i30
turtle beach ear force i review press image
$149.95
Harman
See it
8
View
More »
Turtle Beach Ear Force i60
turtle beach ear force i review press image
$199.95
Harman
See it
8
View
More »
Turtle Beach Stealth 500x
turtle beach stealth x press
$129.49
Sears
See it
8
View
More »

Check out our tightly-curated list of the best headphones, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Headphones for music are one thing, but gaming headphones are a whole different beast. As avid gamers and connoisseurs of high-end audio, we’ve know what features to look for in a good set of gaming cans, and we’ve used that expertise to compile the following list. No matter if you’re looking for a set with 7-channel surround sound, an in-line mic so you can chat with your buddies, noise cancellation, or a blazing fast wireless connection; you’ll find a set that suits your needs below.  Our best gaming headphones list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

Featured in Best Gaming Headsets
 
1
turtle beach ear force xp review seven press image

Turtle Beach Ear Force XP Seven

9

If you’re a serious gamer with a mix of media passions - and a bit of a control fetish - it’s hard to go wrong with the XP Seven.

Full Review »
 
2
sony playstation gold review press

PlayStation Gold

8.5

Sony’s PlayStation Gold headset provides clear, powerful sound, convincing virtual surround, and the kind of long-wear comfort that holds up under marathon gaming sessions.

Full Review »
 
3
razer man o war review product

Razer Man O' War

8

A big, if unwieldy, headset with excellent sound and near-perfect mic.

Full Review »
 
4
turtle beach ear force xp review

Turtle Beach Ear Force XP510

8

Were it not for a couple of quirks, we’d be over the moon for the XP510’s brilliant sound quality, stellar surround sound effects and nearly flawless wireless functionality.

Full Review »
 
5
tritton kunai review headphones

Tritton Kunai

8

While the Kunai may not win any awards, we found ourselves impressed with this little headset. Style, versatility, and a sound that well exceeds the price point all add up to a winning combination, in our book.

Full Review »
 
6
turtle beach ear force i review press image

Turtle Beach Ear Force i30

8

Great noise cancelling, solid Bluetooth connectivity and sound quality, and a bundle of unique extras make the i30 a solid choice at $300.

Full Review »
 
7
turtle beach ear force i review press image

Turtle Beach Ear Force i60

8

Now that we’ve experienced the i60, it seems like the sort of product that Apple users should have had all along … it’s the sort of device you never knew you always wanted.

Full Review »
 
8
turtle beach stealth x press

Turtle Beach Stealth 500x

8

Turtle Beach's Stealth 500x headset may be the only true wireless option for Xbox One, but it's also a great one.

Full Review »