Check out the best HTC phones, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

HTC, which stands for High Tech Company, has been making smartphones longer than almost anyone. Years ago, it made a business out of creating Windows Mobile devices that were rebranded by AT&T and other companies, but thanks to its early support of Android with the T-Mobile G1 and Google Nexus One, HTC has risen to stardom, becoming a brand of its own and rivaling mobile industry veterans like Motorola and Samsung. It’s become so famous, in fact, that we’ve created a list of our favorite HTC phones. Enjoy!

Our best HTC phones list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

Check out our other guides to the best BlackBerry phones, best Samsung phones, and the best Cell Phones.

Looking for more than just the top ten? Head over to our full collection of HTC Phone Reviews to see the motherload!