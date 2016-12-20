DT
Best HTC Phones

Last updated
Check out the best HTC phones, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Best HTC Phones

HTC, which stands for High Tech Company, has been making smartphones longer than almost anyone. Years ago, it made a business out of creating Windows Mobile devices that were rebranded by AT&T and other companies, but thanks to its early support of Android with the T-Mobile G1 and Google Nexus One, HTC has risen to stardom, becoming a brand of its own and rivaling mobile industry veterans like Motorola and Samsung. It’s become so famous, in fact, that we’ve created a list of our favorite HTC phones. Enjoy!

Our best HTC phones list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

Looking for more than just the top ten? Head over to our full collection of HTC Phone Reviews to see the motherload!

1
htc one x review press image front

HTC One X

9

If you're on AT&T, there is no doubt that this is now the phone to have, and at just $200, it's a lot more affordable than the $300 price we've been seeing for top-notch Android devices.

Full Review »
 
2
htc evo g lte review press

HTC EVO 4G LTE

9

If you want a phone that will keep you up to date with Sprint's network advances, the EVO 4G LTE is for you.

Full Review »
 
3
htc one x plus review

HTC One X+

8.5

The One X+ is just about the best phone on AT&T right now. When it comes to specs, it outshines the competition, and in almost every way, it's the best value you can get for your $200 (with a two-year contract).

Full Review »
 
4
htc one s review press

HTC One S

8.5

This is probably the best HTC phone we've used to date. While it still has too many apps pre-loaded and HTC's interface is a bit quirky, the manufacturer has clearly learned from its mistakes.

Full Review »
 
5
htc windows phone x review

HTC Windows Phone 8X

8.5

It's rare that we have nothing bad to say about a phone. The HTC Windows Phone 8X sets a new bar for Windows Phone. It is the first WP8 device we can recommend to those hunting for a top-notch super phone over the holidays.

Full Review »
 
6
htc droid dna review

HTC Droid DNA

8.5

If the Droid DNA is a glimpse at the phones coming in 2013, sign us up. HTC has managed to cram an amazingly dense 1080p screen into a 5-inch frame and do it without severely harming battery life or processing power. If you're a Verizon subscriber, you'd be silly not to check this one out.

Full Review »
 
7
htc one m windows review phone press image

HTC One M8 with Windows

8

The Windows Phone version of the HTC One M8 has great battery life, a high-end design, and great specs. But it also comes with Windows Phone's flaws. If you want a Windows Phone, this is the best.

Full Review »
 
8
htc first review press image

HTC First

8

Even if you don't want Facebook to take over your phone, the HTC First is worth a look. Under Facebook Home is beautiful stock Android and the phone itself boasts a great screen and speedy performance.

Full Review »
 
9
htc one m review press

HTC One M8

8

HTC's One M8's design detail is only matched by the iPhone. It has the technical specs, camera prowess, and software innovations to make it a top competitor for phone of the year.

Full Review »
 
10
htc review product image alt

HTC 10

8

Listen up: The HTC 10 is the best-sounding phone you can buy.

Full Review »