Digital Trends

Best Keyboards

By — Last updated
Cooler Master Storm QuickFire
cooler master cm storm quickfire rapid review keyboard press image
$65.93
Amazon.com
See it
8.5
Release date
 
Release price
 
Form factor
 
View
More »
Logitech Harmony Smart Keyboard Remote
logitech harmony smart keyboard review press
$79.99
Monoprice.com
See it
8
Unknown
$149.99
 
View
More »
Razer Blackwidow X Chroma
razer blackwidow x chroma review
$159.99
Amazon
See it
8
03/24/2016
$159.99
Gaming
View
More »
Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop
microsoft sculpt ergonomic desktop review keyboard press image
$41.23
Shopping.com
See it
8
8/15/2013
$129.95
Ergonomic
View
More »
Logitech K400
logitech k review press image
$12.65
Shopping.com
See it
8
8/24/2011
$39.99
Standard w/ trackpad
View
More »
Roccat Isku and Kone+
roccat isku gaming keyboard and kone mouse review
See it
Dell Home & Home Office
See it
8
 
 
 
View
More »
Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard
logitech k wireless solar keyboard review
$12.65
Shopping.com
See it
8
 
 
 
View
More »
Microsoft Wireless Desktop 5000
microsoft wireless desktop review
$51.45
Amazon.com
See it
7.5
 
 
 
View
More »
Cherry JK-0300
cherry jk review
$82.70
Amazon.com
See it
7
 
 
 
View
More »
Microsoft Universal Foldable Keyboard
microsoft universal foldable keyboard review product
7
03/09/2017
$99.99
Folding
View
More »

Check out the best keyboards, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Best KeyboardsMany computers come with a bundled keyboard. It works, so consumers often stick with it. That’s a shame. The cheap keys that are shipped with most computers offer a typing experience that isn’t enjoyable.

Geeks know this, giving rise to a sub-culture of keyboard enthusiasts who take their typing very, very seriously. They are catered to with a variety of products including a mechanical keyboards, gaming keyboards and ergonomic keyboards. All of these offer significant advantages over a basic bargain unit. Join the cult of typing by checking out our top-rated keyboards.

Our best keyboards list is continually updated as we review new keyboards that enter the market.

Not seeing what you’re looking for? Head over to our full Keyboard Reviews page to find all the products we’ve tested, or jump to our Keyboard Buying Guide for some helpful tips 

Featured in Best Keyboards
 
1
cooler master cm storm quickfire rapid review keyboard press image

Cooler Master Storm QuickFire

8.5

If you want mechanical switches in a tight, well-built keyboard, the CMStorm QuickFire Rapid is an excellent choice.

Full Review »
 
2
logitech harmony smart keyboard review press

Logitech Harmony Smart Keyboard Remote

8

The Smart Keyboard is a niche product, but it serves its niche well.

Full Review »
 
3
razer blackwidow x chroma review

Razer Blackwidow X Chroma

8

The BlackWidow X series is the perfect introduction to mechanical keyboards.

Full Review »
 
4
microsoft sculpt ergonomic desktop review keyboard press image

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop

8

Microsoft’s Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop keyboard and mouse bundle eschew compactness for improved comfort and functionality. Not only do these peripherals look good, you’ll feel better using them.

Full Review »
 
5
logitech k review press image

Logitech K400

8

The perfect size for the couch, Logitech’s lightweight K400 keyboard isn’t flawless, but you’ll be hard pressed to find a keyboard as good for the price.

Full Review »
 
6
roccat isku gaming keyboard and kone mouse review

Roccat Isku and Kone+

8

The Isku and Kone+ are such a great combo that you will lose key features if you pair either device with another manufacturer’s alternative.

Full Review »
 
7
logitech k wireless solar keyboard review

Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard

8

Forget any notion of “going green” or saving the planet with a solar-powered keyboard, the Logitech K750 sells itself with convenience alone.

Full Review »
 
8
microsoft wireless desktop review

Microsoft Wireless Desktop 5000

7.5

This isn’t a gaming keyboard, but we had no problem using it to play games.

Full Review »
 
9
cherry jk review

Cherry JK-0300

7

The Cherry JK-0300 is as close as you can get to the Apple design on a Windows based system.

Full Review »
 
10
microsoft universal foldable keyboard review product

Microsoft Universal Foldable Keyboard

7

Microsoft’s Universal Foldable Keyboard is well-constructed, compact, and covered by a three-year warranty.

Full Review »