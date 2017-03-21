Check out the best keyboards, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Many computers come with a bundled keyboard. It works, so consumers often stick with it. That’s a shame. The cheap keys that are shipped with most computers offer a typing experience that isn’t enjoyable.

Geeks know this, giving rise to a sub-culture of keyboard enthusiasts who take their typing very, very seriously. They are catered to with a variety of products including a mechanical keyboards, gaming keyboards and ergonomic keyboards. All of these offer significant advantages over a basic bargain unit. Join the cult of typing by checking out our top-rated keyboards.

Our best keyboards list is continually updated as we review new keyboards that enter the market.

Not seeing what you’re looking for? Head over to our full Keyboard Reviews page to find all the products we’ve tested, or jump to our Keyboard Buying Guide for some helpful tips