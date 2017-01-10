DT
The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
the legend of zelda a link between worlds review cover art
9
Release Date
 
Genre
Action-Adventure
Platform
Nintendo 3DS
Mode
 
Kirby: Triple Deluxe
kirby triple deluxe review cover art
9
 
 
 
 
Skylanders: Swap Force
skylanders swap force review cover art
9
 
Platformer
Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Wii, Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One
 
FIFA 14
fifa review cover art
9
 
Sports
Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Wii, PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One
 
Skylanders: Superchargers
skylanders superchargers review
9
09/20/2015
Action-Adventure, Platformer, Racing, RPG
PlayStation 4,PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii U, Nintendo Wii, Nintendo 3DS, iOS
Single-player, Multiplayer
Super Smash Bros. for 3DS
super smash bros nintendo ds review smashbros
9
 
Fighting
Nintendo 3DS
Single-player, Multiplayer
Resident Evil: Revelations HD
resident evil revelations hd review cover art
8
 
Horror, Third-person shooter
Nintendo Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC
 
Yoshi’s New Island
yoshis new island review yoshi s cover art
8
 
Platform
Nintendo 3DS
 
Hatsune Miku: Project Mirai DX
hatsune miku project mirai dx review
8
09/08/2015
Rhythm
Nintendo 3DS
Single-player
Theatrhythm Final Fantasy: Curtain Call
theatrhythm final fantasy curtain call review
8
9/16/2014
Rhythm
Nintendo 3DS
Single-player, Multiplayer
Our team of gaming experts at Digital Trends has compiled the best Nintendo 3DS games on the market.

Nintendo has been experimenting with 3D technology since the 80s, but it wasn’t until the 3DS that they were able to perfect it in the palm of your hands, ready to go. Sure, there was the Virtual Boy, but we’d hardly call that a perfect experience. It took some experimenting with the Gamecube for Nintendo to get a grip on the best way to present a 3D experience. Find out the best releases that have come out in this developing Nintendo 3D market.

Our best Nintendo 3DS list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

1
the legend of zelda a link between worlds review cover art

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

9

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds feels better than anything else Nintendo has made since Wii Sports.

2
kirby triple deluxe review cover art

Kirby: Triple Deluxe

9

Kirby Triple Deluxe is an approachably frivolous game on the outside, but it's hiding an expertly engineered, hilariously weird game within.

3
skylanders swap force review cover art

Skylanders: Swap Force

9

Vicarious Visions delivers a well-evolved set of ideas for its latest return trip to the Skylanders universe, Skylanders: Swap Force.

4
fifa review cover art

FIFA 14

9

EA Sports owns the virtual pitch once again in ‘FIFA 14,’ a marginal current gen upgrade that excels for remembering to stick to the fundamentals.

5
skylanders superchargers review

Skylanders: Superchargers

9

Skylanders: SuperChargers ups the ante with interactive vehicles, multiplayer action, and endless fun.

6
super smash bros nintendo ds review smashbros

Super Smash Bros. for 3DS

9

Super Smash Bros. for 3DS isn't perfect, but it comes very close.

7
resident evil revelations hd review cover art

Resident Evil: Revelations HD

8

If you fondly remember the old Resident Evil games before they went action-oriented, then this game is for you

8
yoshis new island review yoshi s cover art

Yoshi’s New Island

8

Yoshi's New Island isn't the creative masterclass in platforming the original was, but it is the best platformer Nintendo's released for the Nintendo 3DS to date.

9
hatsune miku project mirai dx review

Hatsune Miku: Project Mirai DX

8

Project Mirai DX is for Hatsune Miku fans, but rhythm game devotees will find plenty to love

10
theatrhythm final fantasy curtain call review

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy: Curtain Call

8

Curtain Call is a rhythm game filled with artful nostalgia, but elements like the Quests elevate it beyond enjoyable pandering.

Full Review »