Panasonic TC-65AX900
panasonic tc ax review press
$2,699.99
9
Release date
12/01/2014
Screen size
65 in
Maximum resolution
4K
Smart TV
Yes
Panasonic TC-65AX800U
panasonic tc ax u review series press image
$123.99
8
1/2014
65 in
4K
Yes
Panasonic TC-50AS530U
panasonic tc as u review on
$117.12
7.5
 
50"
1080p
 
Panasonic TC-50CX600U 50-inch 4K UHD TV
panasonic tc cx u review
7
 
50 in
4K
Yes
Panasonic TC-55CX850U
panasonic tc cx u review k uhd
7
08/24/2015
55 in
4K
Yes
Check out the best Panasonic TVs, as reviewed by our wide-eyed team of display experts and home theater gurus.

best Panasonic TVsPanasonic has been around for quite some time, and despite the fact that they’ve recently begun investing heavily into LED technology, most of the consumer industry knows that they hitched their wagon to plasma technology a long time ago. Although it’s an aging technology, Panasonic continues to refine plasma tech and produce thinner, smoother, and cheaper displays with every new model they put out. They have a wide range of high-quality products, and below you’ll find a list of our the top ten favorite TV models.

Our best Panasonic TVs list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

1
panasonic tc ax review press

Panasonic TC-65AX900

9

Panasonic’s AX900 makes you feel like you’re closer than ever to what content creators intended you to see.

2
panasonic tc ax u review series press image

Panasonic TC-65AX800U

8

The AX800 produces a gorgeous picture, well worthy of a plasma-lover's attention.

3
panasonic tc as u review on

Panasonic TC-50AS530U

7.5

Offering solid performance, and plenty of features, the AS530 is good proof that Panasonic is serious about fighting for contention among the leaders in the HDTV field.

4
panasonic tc cx u review

Panasonic TC-50CX600U 50-inch 4K UHD TV

7

The CX600 is an enticingly affordable entry-point into 4K Ultra HD, but movie lovers who dwell in the dark may want to look elsewhere.

5
panasonic tc cx u review k uhd

Panasonic TC-55CX850U

7

Panasonic’s CX850U offers a gorgeous, plasma-like picture that even bright rooms won’t manage to tarnish.

