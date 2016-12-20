Check out the best Sprint phones, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Sprint was once hailed as one of the most hated companies in America after it made a series of missteps after purchasing Nextel, but things are slowly turning around for the 3rd largest carrier. High speed network deployment is moving along and Sprint is finally obtaining top-notch devices like the iPhone and Nexus devices from Google. It’s well on its way to recovery. Below are our favorite smartphones currently available on Sprint.

Our best Sprint phones list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

Looking for more than just the top ten? Head over to our full collection of Sprint Phone Reviews to see more, or check out our list of the best cell phones across all carriers and brands.