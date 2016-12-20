DT
Check out the best Sprint phones, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Best Sprint PhonesSprint was once hailed as one of the most hated companies in America after it made a series of missteps after purchasing Nextel, but things are slowly turning around for the 3rd largest carrier. High speed network deployment is moving along and Sprint is finally obtaining top-notch devices like the iPhone and Nexus devices from Google. It’s well on its way to recovery. Below are our favorite smartphones currently available on Sprint.

Our best Sprint phones list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

Looking for more than just the top ten? Head over to our full collection of Sprint Phone Reviews to see more, or check out our list of the best cell phones across all carriers and brands.

iphone plus review press

Apple iPhone 6 Plus

9

If you’ve avoided previous iPhones because of their diminutive stature, take another look. The iPhone 6 Plus feels smoother than any other phone, sports a top-notch camera, and has the best app selection.

Full Review »
 
apple iphone s review press

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S

9

A class-leading camera and 3D Touch bring major new functionality to the gold standard in smartphones.

Full Review »
 
lg g review

LG G5

8

While its competitors play the game, the LG G5’s modular design changes it.

Full Review »
 
samsung galaxy s edge review

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

8

With the Galaxy S7 Edge, Samsung's side screen is finally ready for primetime.

Full Review »
 
apple iphone plus review product

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

8

Zoom right in on the iPhone 7 Plus: It’s the iPhone to buy in 2016.

Full Review »
 
lg g flex review

LG G Flex2

8

Curvaceous and capable, the LG G Flex2 should be a top choice for anyone who values style in their phone.

Full Review »
 
apple iphone se review

Apple iPhone SE

8

Apple’s iPhone SE is the best 4-inch smartphone you can buy, period.

Full Review »
 
moto g plus review motorola product

Moto G4 Plus

Moto G4 Plus

8

The Moto G4 Plus is Motorola’s best budget phone to date.

Full Review »
 
motorola moto g review

Motorola Moto G (2015)

8

The new Moto G may not have cutting-edge specs, but it’s all the phone you need and – at just $180 -- an incredible deal.

Full Review »
 
apple iphone review product

Apple iPhone 7

7

The iPhone 7 is a fantastic phone, but we recommend the 7 Plus.

Full Review »