Check out the best T-Mobile phones, as rated by Digital Trends' expert reviewers.

Best T-Mobile PhonesT-Mobile may seem perpetually stuck in 4th place in the race for wireless subscribers, but it often has some of the most unique devices and best deals of the nationwide carriers. T-Mobile's high-speed Internet coverage lags behind AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon, but it is making progress. Aside from the iPhone, it also has a great device lineup too, specializing in Android devices. Below are our favorite smartphones currently available on T-Mobile.

Our best T-Mobile phones list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

Want more than just the top ten? Check out our full T-Mobile Phone Reviews page to get the motherlode, or head over to our list of the best cell phones across all carriers and brands.

1
apple iphone s review press

iPhone 6S

9

A class-leading camera and 3D Touch bring major new functionality to the gold standard in smartphones.

Full Review »
 
2
lg g review

LG G5

8

While its competitors play the game, the LG G5’s modular design changes it.

Full Review »
 
3
samsung galaxy s edge review

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

8

With the Galaxy S7 Edge, Samsung's side screen is finally ready for primetime.

Full Review »
 
4
apple iphone plus review product

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

8

Zoom right in on the iPhone 7 Plus: It’s the iPhone to buy in 2016.

Full Review »
 
5
apple iphone se review

Apple iPhone SE

8

Apple’s iPhone SE is the best 4-inch smartphone you can buy, period.

Full Review »
 
6
lg v review

LG V10

8

LG’s V10 has the best smartphone camera we’ve ever used.

Full Review »
 
7
moto g plus review motorola product

Moto G4 Plus

8

The Moto G4 Plus is Motorola’s best budget phone to date.

Full Review »
 
8
alcatel onetouch idol review

Alcatel OneTouch Idol 3

8

Thoughtfully designed and punching well above its weight class, the OneTouch Idol 3 proves budget phones can be wonderful.

Full Review »
 
9
apple iphone review product

Apple iPhone 7

7

The iPhone 7 is a fantastic phone, but we recommend the 7 Plus.

Full Review »
 
10
htc one a review press

HTC One A9

7

HTC’s all-metal One A9 has style, but its $500 price tag is much higher than the competition.

Full Review »