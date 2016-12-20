DT
HTC One M8 with Windows
Nokia Lumia 635
Nokia Lumia 830
Microsoft Lumia 735
Check out the best Windows phones, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Microsoft had every advantage in the years leading up to the launch of the iPhone, but squandered its advantage with Windows Mobile, an operating system so clunky that it had trouble competing with BlackBerry, let alone the iPhone. After watching Apple and Google begin to dominate and grow the smartphone market Microsoft decided to scrap Windows Mobile and start from scratch. Windows Phone is loosely based on the design philosophy behind Microsoft’s failed Zune MP3 player. Though it has been acclaimed as unique and user friendly, it remains one of the weakest selling operating systems on the market, hardly holding onto a single digit market share, years after its debut. We’re still hoping Microsoft will get its act together and the world will begin to like Windows Phone. As such, here are our favorite WP devices.

Our best Windows phones list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

