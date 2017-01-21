Joining Coke and Visa as major Olympic sponsors is Alibaba, the Chinese tech giant

Why it matters to you Alibaba's decision to sponsor the Olympics speaks to its attempts to establish more global name recognition

Alibaba has just gone Olympic. At the World Economic Forum this week in Davos, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Alibaba Group announced the formation of a long-term partnership that will last through 2028. As part of the new collaboration, Alibaba has become the official “Cloud Services” and “E-Commerce Platform Services” partner of the Olympics, as well as a Founding Partner of the Olympic Channel.

“In this new digital world, Alibaba is uniquely positioned to help the IOC achieve a variety of key objectives outlined in Olympic Agenda 2020, while positively shaping the future of the Olympic Movement,” said Thomas Bach, President of the IOC. “This is a ground-breaking, innovative alliance, and will help drive efficiencies in the organization of the Olympic Games through 2028, whilst also supporting the global development of digital opportunities including the Olympic Channel.”

The move puts Alibaba on a global stage, alongside other major sponsors of the games like Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Visa. While already a household name in China and across much of Asia, Jack Ma’s company has yet to truly break ground in the western hemisphere.

“Alibaba’s partnership with the IOC is built on a foundation of shared values and a common vision for connecting the world and enriching people’s lives,” said Ma, who founded the Alibaba Group back in 1999. “We are proud to support Olympic Agenda 2020, using our innovations and technologies to help evolve the Olympic Games for the digital era.”

By way of the partnership, Alibaba will provide its computing infrastructure and cloud services “to help the Olympic Games operate more efficiently, effectively, and securely, including supporting big data analytics requirements.” The company will also create an e-commerce platform that will help sell Olympic lincensed products and various sports products the world over.

“Alibaba is proud to empower the International Olympic Committee in a game-changing digital transformation, while moving another step closer toward our goal to serve 2 billion consumers,” said Daniel Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group.

Tsunekazu Takeda, the IOC’s Marketing Commission Chair, concluded, “We are delighted to be working in the long term with Alibaba for the benefit of the Olympic Movement. This strategic partnership underlines the global appeal of the Olympic values and opens an exciting new chapter in this digital age.”