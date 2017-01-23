Faraday Future has only locked down 60 pre-orders for its FF91 production car

Why it matters to you Faraday Future promised it was making the future of automotive transportation, but now it looks like it's making its own grave.

Anyone who watched Faraday Future’s uncomfortably bad product reveal at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show knows the electric vehicle startup is on thin ice, but a new report by Business Insider suggests the company may have already begun submerging.

Once hyped as the automaker of the future, FF has never quite found a rhythm. In just two years, the startup has been sued twice, lost several key members of its leadership team, missed product intro deadlines, and failed to make any meaningful progress on its Nevada-based manufacturing facility.

Those who have been following Faraday’s tale of woe may be looking for more solid proof that the company is crumbling. We may just have it. Within BI’s report, sources close to FF state that just 60 pre-orders of the FF91 — Faraday’s first production model — have been received. While FF announced that 64,000 reservations had been made following the CES reveal, only 60 of those people had submitted a $5,000 deposit. To put it another way, only 60 people have put their full confidence in the FF91 (to the extent that $5,000 of a total sticker price of $180,000 expresses support). Digital Trends has reached out to Faraday Future to confirm the pre-order total and will update the story with any new information.

Granted, when given the option to make a reservation without having to fork over $5,000, it makes sense that many would hold onto their cash. Unfortunately for Faraday, $300K in pre-orders won’t change the company’s lot.

Though Tesla’s Model 3 will be a far cheaper vehicle ($35K to start), it’s worth mentioning that nearly 400,000 people were willing to fork over a $1,000 [refundable] deposit to grab a spot in line. Tesla has a physical assembly plant, has produced three vehicles already, and despite some debt, has always paid its bills. By comparison, Faraday Future displayed a vaporware sportscar concept and a pre-production crossover that looks unlikely to fulfill its autonomous promises under pressure.

Without a seismic shift in solvency or structure, it looks like Faraday has no Future.