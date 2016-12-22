Like a molting lobster, Audi's Q7 sheds its truck frame for a new lease on life

The latest iteration of Audi’s big SUV went through an abnormally long gestation period. Development of the second generation of the Q7 began way back in 2009, and in the interim, Audi took great efforts to make sure the progress made jived with their end game and the anticipated climate of the market when the vehicle would eventually hit showrooms.

While it’s no surprise that an automaker like Audi would be meticulous about the evolution of a new model, the Q7 was a particularly important vehicle to get right. The second generation MLB modular platform that underpins it would see its first foray out into the real world with this new Q7, and it’s destined to become the bones of a number of new vehicles throughout the VW Group lineup in the coming years.

Far from a simple refresh of a vehicle that already enjoyed sales success despite being fairly long in the tooth, the Q7 has shed a substantial amount of weight and inches while retaining the posh comfort of the original model, resulting in an SUV that’s significantly more responsive than something this big has any right to be. But in order to get the most from the Q7, have your pen ready to mark off an essential addition from the options sheet.

The Q7 Diet

The transition to the new version of the MLB platform resulted in fairly substantial changes for the Q7. Chief among them is a big drop in weight – more than 600 pounds, and it’s evident whether the vehicle is in motion or parked. In terms of the latter, the Q7 has shrunk a few inches, but it’s still undoubtedly a large vehicle. Yet the design changes have also improved proportions, giving the Q7 a more athletic appearance that’s consistent with the vehicle’s improved dynamics at speed.

Much of this newfound nimbleness can be attributed to the sedan-based design of the new platform, which stands in contrast to truck-like underpinnings of the previous model. That architecture was shared by the likes of the Volkswagen Touareg and Porsche Cayenne, whereas this new platform will find a home under the body of the new Audi A8. Liberal use of aluminum in both the body and suspension components further assisted in shedding pounds, while dropping the motor further down into the chassis has lowered the SUV’s center of gravity by two inches.

Audi’s 3.0-liter TFSI V6 returns, making 333 horsepower and 326 pound-feet of torque. That might not sound like much considering it still has nearly two and a half tons to lug around, but combined with Audi’s all-wheel drive system and an eight speed gearbox, it’s enough to get this SUV to 60 mph from a standstill in under six seconds.

Equally impressive is the fact that, despite the weight reduction and smaller footprint, the Q7 is actually more spacious inside than the first generation vehicle, with an additional 1.6 inches of headroom in front and 0.9 inches in the second row, while second row passengers also get an additional 0.8 inches of legroom.

First seen on the new Audi TT (or the Lamborghini Huracán, if we’re counting other VW Group brands), the Virtual Cockpit system replaces a traditional analog gauge cluster with a configurable 12.3-inch TFT display in front of the driver, which works in tandem with Audi’s MMI infotainment system.

Behind the wheel

“They should offer this thing with performance tires,” your author thought to himself while careening through the switchbacks of the Angeles Forest. The Q7 is so eminently planted during fast maneuvers that it’s the all-season rubber underneath the car that’s the most suspect in the equation.

While much of the credit certainly goes to the weight reduction, there’s little doubt that the optional Adaptive Chassis package plays a significant role here as well. Along with four-wheel steering – the sort of thing you’d normally find on sports cars like the Porsche 911 – the package’s adaptive air suspension system is transformative.

In Comfort driving mode the Q7 is soft, undulating and dutifully absorbing potholes and other inconsistencies in the road. But crank it up to Dynamic mode and the suspension stiffens up significantly, allowing the Q7 to really showcase the benefits of its new svelte physique. While we didn’t have a chance to compare the system with a new Q7 equipped with the standard suspension system, the split personality this package provides is worth the hefty $4,000 price tag.

It’s a bit of shame that the gearbox, when left to its own devices, can let the Q7 down a bit when asked to perform. Normally we’re fans of the ZF-sourced transmission, but the tuning here seems overly concerned with fuel efficiency, resulting in delayed response when asked to dish out immediate thrust and some gear selection confusion when transitioning between maneuvers, even when you’re just tooling around town.

The Q7’s comprehensive safety suite isn’t without fault, either. More than once when backing out of a driveway into an open street, cross traffic that was still 20-30 feet away would cause the Q7’s rear cross-traffic crash avoidance systems to suddenly slam on the brakes, which actually created more problems than it solved. We’d assume the feature is adjustable, but Audi’s systems are split up in such a way that some features are accessible through the MMI interface while others are found by hunting through the Virtual Cockpit display. Ultimately, we decided to just tolerate the annoyance, much like we did when we discovered that Bluetooth audio connectivity was inexplicably disabled on several occasions.

Our Take

Despite some minor flaws, the second generation Q7 makes some significant strides over its predecessor, particularly in terms of driving dynamics. Its newfound athleticism makes the big SUV feel like a smaller vehicle despite improvements in passenger space, bolstering the sense of luxury in the cabin. While far from perfect, the MMI and Virtual Cockpit interfaces are great to look at and responsive. Starting at $54,800, the Q7 seems like a bargain at first glance, but the price quickly climbs as options like the Adaptive Chassis package are added, a feature we’d consider essential to the new Q7 formula.

What are the alternatives?

While there’s no shortage of big, premium SUVs on the market, models like the BMW X6, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Volvo XC90 are perhaps the Q7’s closest competitors.

How long will it last?

Considering the current youth of the second generation Q7, we can expect the model to carry over with minor changes for the next few model years, with a high performance S model added to the roster down the line.

Should you buy it?

While its performance can’t rival the prowess of the Porsche Cayenne and models like the Volvo XC90 may be subjectively nicer to look at, the Q7 isn’t without its own set of charms. If you’re a fan of Audi’s decidedly Germanic aesthetic and you want a more engaging experience behind the wheel than vast majority of SUVs of this size can deliver, the Q7 won’t disappoint.