Nissan’s updated 2017 GT-R Track Edition is stiffer and sharper

The Nissan GT-R already has the nickname “Godzilla,” but it might also be appropriate to call this supercar slayer “Dorian Gray.” Despite a design that’s roughly a decade old, Nissan manages to keep the GT-R fresh and relevant with continual updates.

The standard GT-R and GT-R NISMO models received a major overhaul last year, and now Nissan is rolling out a revised version of the GT-R Track Edition at the 2017 New York Auto Show. As before, the Track Edition sits between the base Premium model and the GT-R NISMO, catering to buyers who want a sprinkling of extra performance hardware, while maintaining at least a degree of civility.

Like other GT-R models, the Track Edition gets revised exterior styling and a revamped interior meant to feel more upscale. The Track Edition also gets the NISMO’ models front fenders, as well as a model-specific dry-carbon rear spoiler and 20-inch wheels. The suspension gets a sportier tune than the GT-R Premium, and the tires are upgraded as well. On the inside, the Track Edition boasts special red and black trim, and Recaro sports seats.

The 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 is tuned to the same 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque as the GT-R Premium (the NISMO makes 600 hp and 481 lb-ft). Hand built in a special clean room by a specially trained group of craftspeople, the V6 breathes through a titanium exhaust system, and is harnessed to a six-speed, dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive system. All of that carries over from the GT-R Premium as well, although the Track Edition does feature extra adhesive bonding for increased structural stiffness.

The previous Track Edition’s biggest issue was distinguishing itself from the base GT-R, and that may be the new model’s biggest problem as well. We’ll have to get some seat time to see if the new tires, suspension tuning, and stiffer body make a significant difference. At the same time, despite the name Track Edition, the more aggressive GT-R NISMO remains the true track-focused model in the GT-R lineup.

The 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition debuts at the 2017 New York Auto Show this coming month, and will be available to order in late summer. Pricing starts at $127,990, putting the Track Edition between the $109,990 base price of the GT-R Premium, and the $174,990 starting price of the NISMO.