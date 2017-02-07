2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport special edition shines just like a new penny

Why it matters to you With the 2017 1500 Copper Sport, Ram is targeting pickup fans who like their trucks to be as good-looking as they are durable.

Pickup trucks are supposed to be practical work vehicles, but most pickup buyers would probably be lying if they said that style wasn’t a big part of their trucks’ appeal. Some people just like the look of a pickup.

Ram is playing to that crowd with a new special edition version of its 1500 half-ton model, which is set to debut this week at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. The 2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport’s name tells you all you need to know about this truck. It combines the previously available Ram 1500 Sport package with a new copper exterior color — Copper Pearl, to be exact.

More: 2018 Dodge Durango SRT debuts with 475hp Hemi V8

The new hue is splashed all over the truck, thanks to a monochromatic exterior option thatpaints major trim pieces in the same color as the body. The Copper Sport also features a model-specific, blacked-out hood, black exterior badging, and massive wheels. Rear-wheel drive models get 22-inch wheels, while four-wheel drive models get 20-inchers.

The interior is color coordinated, with copper trim pieces and accent stitching, as well as copper-colored “sport mesh” on the front bucket seats. The Ram logo and the word “Sport” are also embroidered into the headrests, just in case you forget what truck you’re in. Aside from the trim elements, the Copper Sport model also adds a nine-speaker Alpine audio system with subwoofer.

While Ram offers numerous configurations of cabs and powertrains on other 1500 models, the Copper Sport is only available as a four-door crew cab, with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8. This engine produces 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque, and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Ram will only build 3,000 copies of the 2017 1500 Copper Sport, so it will be somewhat of a rare item. Buyers will have to pay a base price of $46,950 to stand out from the crowd in this copper-colored truck. Ram expects the trucks to start arriving at dealerships later this month.