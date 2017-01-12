Dodge announces the Hellcat-beating Challenger Demon with a Marvel-like teaser

Dodge has announced a new version of the Challenger muscle car that will be even more extreme than the vaunted Hellcat. Named Demon, the company’s next hot rod will make its official debut in April at the New York Auto Show.

The Fiat-owned brand explains the upcoming model will raise the bar in terms of power and speed. Nothing is official yet, but we’re inclined to believe it will boast more grunt than the 707-horsepower Hellcat (pictured). The Demon could also use a high-performance version of the new Challenger GT‘s all-wheel drive system to transfer its power to the asphalt.

More: Dodge brings the Viper back from the dead to satisfy demand from collectors

“Most cars attempt to be everything to everybody. Then there are the rare few that revel in a single objective, rendering them totally irresistible to a subculture. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is conceived, designed, and engineered for a subculture of enthusiasts who know that a tenth is a car and a half second is your reputation,” explained Dodge boss Tim Kuniskis.

To build up excitement for the model, Dodge has launched a miniseries of short teaser videos that will be published on a new website named If You Know, You Know. The first video is already live, but it provides absolutely nothing in the way of meaningful details about the Challenger Demon.

Instead, it shows a metallic, cheetah-like Hellcat being transported in a cage labeled “warning: ferocious animal inside.” The cage is opened, and the animal slowly walks out onto an empty Detroit street littered with about a dozen albino mice. It explodes after drinking a green, slime-like liquid and turns into a demon-esque superhero. All told, the flick looks more like a trailer for a Marvel movie than a teaser video for a sports car.

Dodge will publish additional — and hopefully more informative — videos every week until the Challenger Demon is unveiled in the Big Apple. The coupe will be branded a 2018 model when it arrives in showrooms.