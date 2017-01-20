Ford’s 2018 Mustang Convertible adopts the coupe’s love-it-or-hate-it look

Why it matters to you Ford's topless pony car puts wind in your hair and tech at your fingertips.

The topless Ford Mustang has received the same updates inside, outside, and under the hood as its fixed-roof counterpart. Blue Oval has published the first official images of the revised convertible, which will arrive in showrooms in time for the 2018 model year.

The visual modifications give the Mustang a polarizing look. They include smaller headlights that encompass heritage-laced strips of LED daytime running lights, a redesigned front bumper, and a lower hood. New LED tail lamps and a redrawn rear bumper round out the major styling tweaks.

Like the coupe, the Mustang Convertible is available with a digital instrument cluster for the first time ever. The optional 12-inch LCD unit offers three separate views that are fully configurable. It can be set up to display different information for each of three driving modes — normal, sport, and track. The list of options also includes an adaptive suspension called MagneRide that was borrowed from the track-ready Shelby GT350.

The Mustang is all about performance, but Ford has packed more high-tech features into its iconic pony car than ever before. The list of available electronic driving aids has been expanded to include precollision assist with pedestrian detection, distance alert, a lane-departure warning system, and lane-keeping assist. Owners can also use a dedicated smartphone application called FordPass to start, lock, unlock, and locate their car.

Ford has dropped the naturally aspirated 3.7-liter V6 from the Mustang lineup, so the entry-level engine becomes a turbocharged, 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder. Enthusiasts convinced there is no replacement for displacement can order the ‘Stang with a 5.0-liter V8. The eight-cylinder carries over from the previous model, but it now uses both direct and port fuel-injection systems to deliver more power and better gas mileage.

Both engines spin the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission or a brand-new 10-speed automatic unit. The 10-speed helps boost the Mustang’s fuel economy while improving low-speed acceleration. Real-time adaptive shift scheduling ensures the transmission doesn’t fumble to find the right gear, according to Ford.

The revised 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible is about to embark on a tour of more than 50 regional auto shows across the nation. The droptop will go on sale alongside the coupe model in the fall. Pricing information and full technical specifications will be published in the weeks leading up to the ‘Stang’s on-sale date.