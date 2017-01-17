Leaked promo video reveals the 2018 Ford Mustang’s love-it-or-hate-it new look

The updated 2018 Ford Mustang didn’t break cover earlier this month at the Detroit Auto Show as expected. The Blue Oval hasn’t announced when the ‘Stang will make its official debut, but a leaked promotional video posted on YouTube has prematurely revealed the model.

The video was obtained and published by enthusiast website Mustang6G. It confirms the mid-cycle update brings new sheet metal from the A-pillar forward. The headlights are smaller than the ones on the current model, and they each get three short strips of LED daytime running lights. It’s a modern interpretation of one of the original Mustang’s defining styling cues that cleverly provides the 2018 model with a new lighting signature. A redesigned bumper and horizontal turn signals round out the updates up front.

Moving to the back end, the changes are largely limited to a revised bumper and a bigger spoiler on the trunk lid. New alloy wheel designs and several additions to the color palette will likely round out the updates.

While technical specifications haven’t been leaked yet, the video provides us with an important clue as to what the future holds for the Mustang’s engine bay. The “5.0” emblem affixed to both fenders ends the long-standing rumors that claim Ford’s Coyote V8 engine is not long for this world. The 5.0-liter unit will carry on for at least one more model year, and engineers could make a few tweaks in order to squeeze out a little bit more power out of it. Currently, it’s rated at 435 horsepower.

Buyers who don’t need eight cylinders will still be able to order the 2018 Mustang with a turbocharged, 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder. However, an earlier report claims the naturally aspirated 3.7-liter V6 engine will be dropped. Ford will expand the list of extra-cost options with a 10-speed automatic transmission, a dual exhaust system with four exhaust tips, and an adaptive suspension named MagneRide borrowed from Shelby GT350.

Stay tuned, now that the cat is out of the bag we expect Ford will officially unveil the 2018 Mustang in the coming weeks. The model will go on sale in the spring, and deliveries will begin shortly after.