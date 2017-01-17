The Hyundai i30 will expand into a whole range of cars, including a fastback

Hyundai of Europe has confirmed that the i30 model will grow into a family of vehicles, including some rather unique shapes. Taking to Twitter, the Korean automaker snapped and shared a picture that timelines the car’s release in alternate body styles than the current five-door hatchback. Motor1 was first to share the news.

We’ve been expecting additional i30 models, including the Nurburgring-honed Hyundai i30 N that will battle Volkswagen’s Golf GTI/R and Ford’s Focus ST/RS, but the final figure shown in this product presentation is a bit of a surprise. Hyundai is calling it a Fastback, but the automotive world might be more familiar with the term “four-door coupe.” BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and other premium manufacturers have explored the four-door coupe profile, and now it appears mainstream automakers are trying their hand with the stylish design.

The Hyundai #i30 5 Door is the first of a family of cars pic.twitter.com/1sQcH8MJ4n — Hyundai News (@HyundaiEurope) January 16, 2017

Hyundai’s production schedule puts the Fastback intro at just a year from now, in early 2018, meaning the wagon and i30 N are due before then. Other details are scarce, but you can be sure Hyundai will peg the Fastback as its most premium i30 model (in price and features). There’s also a chance that Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis, will create its own version of the four-door-coupe shape.

Before we see the wagon debut in Geneva and the i30 N in Frankfurt (most likely), Hyundai’s updated Elantra GT will bow at the Chicago Auto Show next month. The five-door model is expected to borrow a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from the Veloster Turbo, detuned to about 130 horsepower.

It’s worth noting that Hyundai has yet to reveal a new Santa Fe, which competes in the booming midsize crossover field. Small car development is certainly important, but Hyundai’s timeline might cost it some market share to automakers that are putting a rush on new or updated crossovers.