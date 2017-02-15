Jaguar’s updated 2018 XE inaugurates a new way of paying for gas

Why it matters to you Advances in technology are changing the way we interact with our cars, and making mundane everyday tasks more convenient.

Jaguar has updated the XE sedan with two new engines, an additional trim level, and more tech features for the 2018 model year.

The XE’s entry-level engine is a brand-new, all-aluminum 2.0-liter four-cylinder that uses a twin-scroll turbocharger to produce 247 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. An automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive come standard, while all-wheel drive is available at an extra cost.

An enthusiast-oriented variant named XE S joins the lineup for 2018. It receives a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 borrowed from the F-Type and is tuned to generate 380 horsepower. Performance specifications haven’t been announced yet, but the S is expected to comfortably out-sprint the other members of the XE lineup.

Also new for the next model year is a limited-edition model dubbed Portfolio. Billed as the most refined XE to date, it comes standard with a long list of equipment including heated rear seats, a hands-free trunk lid, power rear sunshades, a 10-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, as well as an 825-watt surround sound system with 17 speakers.

The list of available tech features now includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that’s fully configurable, Forward Vehicle Guidance, Forward Traffic Detection, emergency braking, and a hands-free trunk lid. Most of the aforementioned features are found on the list of options.

Jaguar has teamed up with Shell to develop an innovative, cashless in-car payment system that makes filling up more convenient. After installing a purpose-designed application on their phone, motorists can select how much fuel they need using their car’s touchscreen, and pay with either Paypal or Apple Pay.

As of writing, the in-car payment system is only available in the United Kingdom, but it will be rolled out globally before the end of the year. Android Pay compatibility will also arrive later this year, according to the British auto-maker.

The new entry-level engine lowers the XE’s base price to $35,725 before a mandatory $925 destination charge is factored in. The XE S starts at $52,275, while the Portfolio model is priced at $56,910. The updates will help the XE get a bigger slice of the compact luxury sedan segment, which is currently dominated by the BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

The F-Pace SUV and the XF sedan benefit from many of the updates detailed above. Notably, base variants of both cars get the 247-horsepower turbo four, and they both gain a limited-edition Portfolio trim that includes a comprehensive list of standard features.

Pricing for the 2018 F-Pace and XF starts at $42,065 and $47,775, respectively. The 2018 Jaguar XE, XF, and F-Pace will arrive in showrooms in the coming months.