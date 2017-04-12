Land Rover’s most stunning and advanced model bows in New York

Why it matters to you Land Rover offers luxury SUV models with proven off-road standards, and this one you might actually be able to afford.

At a packed venue within Hearst Plaza, Lincoln Center, Ellie Goulding took to the stage to present Land Rover’s fourth Range Rover model. After a live performance, Goulding showed off the Velar and shared her impressions of the SUV – she was the first person to drive the model in North America. Goulding will also host a charity auction of the Velar at the East Side House Settlement Gala later this week.

Slotting between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport, the Velar pioneers new design themes for the luxury brand. We’d hasten to call this the most attractive Land Rover model ever, thanks in part to its low-slung stance and long wheelbase. Signature exterior features include a high beltline, cab-rearward shape, and sloping roofline. Viewed from above, the Velar’s lower half appears completely disconnected from its greenhouse. In other words, the defined character line wraps completely around the SUV’s exterior.

The Velar’s cabin is equally groundbreaking for Land Rover. Elegant minimalism is the best way to describe the latest Range Rover’s interior. Physical buttons are a thing of the past, replaced by a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display above a new glass panel. When the vehicle is brought to life, climate settings and drive modes are accessible on the panel. When the Velar is turned off, the panel goes completely blank.

Leather seating surfaces are standard on the Velar, but those wanting something more unique can choose sustainable textile fabrics by Kvadrat.

Powertrains options include an Ingenium Diesel with 180 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, a four-cylinder gas engine with 247 hp, and a supercharged V6 with 380 hp. Whichever engine you choose is paired to a ZF eight-speed transmission.

All-wheel drive will be standard on every Velar, but a four-corner air suspension, locking rear differential, Terrain Response 2 drive modes, progress control, low traction launch, hill descent control, and gradient release control are optional off-road goodies. Equipped with the adaptive suspension, the Velar has a ride height of up to 9.88 inches and can wade to a depth of 25.59 inches. Yes, it’s a looker — but this is still a Land Rover, and that means it can go far off the beaten path.

The Range Rover Velar will come in two design variants: standard guise, and an R-Dynamic kit with black accents, unique bumpers, and optional 22-inch wheel designs. Four distinct trims fall beneath these two configurations: Standard, S, SE, and HSE. Above these, a limited run of 500 “First Edition” models will be offered.

The entry-level Velar will be priced from $49,900 and arrives at dealers later this year.