New LS will get the most advanced hybrid drivetrain Lexus has ever developed

Why it matters to you Lexus is making big improvements to its hybrid flagship sedan to fend off competition from German rivals BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The hybrid version of the brand-new 2018 Lexus LS will be presented to the public next month during the Geneva Auto Show. Named LS 500h, the gasoline-electric model will serve as a more fuel efficient alternative to the standard, V6-powered LS 500.

Toyota’s luxury division stopped short of providing technical details, but it’s not too far-fetched to speculate the LS 500h will receive the same hybrid drivetrain as the LC 500h coupe. If we’re right, that means the 500h’s main source of power will be a 3.5-liter V6 engine rated at 295 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque. It will work jointly with a 59-horsepower electric motor.

More: Two new crossovers will take Lexus into new segments

Together, the two power sources will send 354 horses to the drive wheels via two transmissions that form what’s known as a Multi-Stage Hybrid System in Lexus-speak. In simpler terms, the engine shifts through both a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and a four-speed automatic gearbox, a setup that provides up to ten gear ratios. The system sounds complicated, and it is, but Lexus promises it effectively eliminates the rubber band-like feeling often associated with CVT-equipped cars.

Lexus’ big hybrid sedan will be equipped with a lithium-ion battery pack, and it will be capable of driving on electricity alone for short distances. The Multi-Stage Hybrid System will make it quicker off the line than the outgoing model, too.

The only official picture of the LS 500h currently available confirms it looks just like the V6-powered LS 500 save for discreet “HYBRID” emblems in front of the rear wheels. The interior will also be carried over from the 500, though the hybrid model will likely receive a drivetrain-specific instrument cluster.

We’ll learn more about the 2018 Lexus LS 500h in the coming weeks, and we’ll be on location in Switzerland to bring you live images of it as soon as it’s unveiled. Like the non-hybrid LS, the 500h model will arrive in U.S. showrooms by the end of the year. Look for a pricing announcement before then.