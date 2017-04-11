Lincoln’s 2018 Navigator offers first class luxury to all seven passengers

Why it matters to you Lincoln's resurgence may have started with the Continental, but the new Navigator shows it's ready to battle the luxury elite

Lincoln shocked the automotive world with its stunning Continental sedan last year in Detroit, and at the 2017 New York Auto Show, the luxury brand revealed an equally-impressive follow up — the all-new 2018 Navigator.

The Navigator represents the vehicle’s first full redesign since 2006, and the results are something to behold. Starting from the outside, the SUV looks handsome and refined with tasteful body contours, a “floating” panoramic roof, and a bevy of LEDs including a set that softly illuminates the Lincoln badge. Despite all the regalia, the Navigator isn’t overly gaudy. Instead, the seven-seater carries a soft elegance to it, something Lincoln calls “quiet luxury.” We definitely miss the gullwing doors from the concept though.

“Quiet luxury is both a look and a feeling,” said Kumar Galhotra, President of Lincoln Motor Company. “The all-new Navigator embodies both. The sleek styling, spacious interior and technology are all designed to make each trip effortless.”

The exterior is certainly appealing, but the Navigator’s real highlights exist inside the massive cabin. And yes, it truly is massive. Lincoln says the vehicle features more cargo room than any other SUV, and after seeing it in person, we believe it.

The 2018 model features “Perfect Position” seats for the driver and front passenger, which are 30-way adjustable, offer heating and cooling, and even massage. All seven passengers can sit in comfort though, with high-end leather seats all around, best-in-class second and third row legroom, wireless mobile charging, Wi-Fi, and USB ports in every row on both sides.

Speaking of tech, the all-new Navigator is packed with the latest and greatest features available, and that’s not something we’re used to saying about Lincoln. Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment system comes standard with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and for the driver, there’s a configurable 12-inch gauge cluster and an available head-up display that projects speed, time, temperature, distance to empty, media, and navigation information onto the windshield. In addition to all that, a rear-seat entertainment system is available as well.

All these luxury appointments add up to a hefty curb weight (official figure is TBD), but the Navigator’s high-strength aluminum-alloy body helped Lincoln shave off nearly 200 pounds compared to the outgoing model. Either way, there’s a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 delivering 450 horsepower to all four wheels via a 10-speed transmission, so there’s plenty of grunt to motivate all that opulence.

Pricing, fuel economy numbers, and other information will be released closer to the vehicle’s launch date. Until then, stay tuned for more coverage from New York.