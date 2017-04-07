Mercedes’ updated S-Class will drive on its own more often and talk to its peers

Why it matters to you The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is one of the most advanced sedans on the planet, and the updated model will continue to build on those advances.

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to give its S-Class flagship a mid-cycle refresh, but don’t be surprised if you can’t tell what’s new — most of the significant updates are tech-related, so they’re invisible to the naked eye.

Currently, the three-year old S-Class can accelerate, brake, and steer on its own in many different conditions as long as the driver keeps his or her hands on the steering wheel. Mercedes has confirmed the updated model is capable of navigating more complex situations that require slowing down, such as bends in the roadway, roundabouts, intersections, toll booths, and highway exits.

More advanced sensors and cameras make the new features possible. The S-Class also analyzes map and navigation data to decide when it needs to slow down. It’s not fully autonomous; you won’t be able to practice playing the epic guitar solo in Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Free Bird during your commute to and from work. But, the updated S-Class is able to assist the driver in more situations, which makes driving more safe and less stressful.

“We are approaching the goal of automated driving more purposefully and faster than many people suspect. From the autumn, the new S‑Class will be able to support its driver considerably better than all systems which have been available to date,” promised Michael Hafner, head of Automated Driving and Active Safety at Mercedes‑Benz.

The S will receive the vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) tech already offered on the latest E-Class. It’s able to “talk” to other Mercedes nearby when it detects a potential hazard such as ice on the road. The E-Class also lends its bigger sibling the remote-controlled parking technology that makes maneuvering into a tight space child’s play.

Mechanically, the S-Class will inaugurate Mercedes’ first straight-six engine in nearly two decades. A variant of AMG’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine will replace the current car’s 4.7-liter eight, a move expected to yield more power and much better fuel economy. Exact technical specifications won’t be announced until the beginning of the Shanghai show.

The updated Mercedes-Benz S-Class is tentatively scheduled to debut in about two weeks during the biennial Shanghai Auto Show. It will arrive in U.S. showrooms later this year as a 2018 model. Look for a pricing announcement and full details about the U.S.-spec model before then.