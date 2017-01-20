Race tech will trickle down to two new variants of the Porsche 911 this year

Why it matters to you Porsche is moving toward electrification, but it's not leaving the iconic 911 behind.

Porsche will continue expanding and updating the 911 lineup in the coming months, according to a new report. The Stuttgart-based company will introduce a revised GT3 at the upcoming Geneva Auto Show, and it will resurrect the GT2 RS nameplate before the end of the year.

British magazine Autocar has learned the next 911 GT3 will use the 4.0-liter flat-six engine that powers the GT3 RS and the sold-out 911 R. The six-cylinder will provide about 500 horsepower, a figure that will give GT3 owners at least 25 additional horses to play with compared to the previous model. Porsche has applied lessons learned in racing to increase the 4.0-liter’s durability.

More: Porsche updates the 911 GTS with more horsepower and subtle styling tweaks

An enthusiast-friendly, six-speed manual transmission will be offered for the first time in the 991-series GT3. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic with shift paddles will remain available for buyers who prefer a two-pedal setup. In its fastest configuration, the 911 GT3 is expected to hit 60 mph from a stop in under three seconds.

The 911 GT2 RS will be a much more hardcore, track-focused model powered by an evolution of the 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six engine found in the 911 Turbo S. Autocar has learned engineers wanted to break the 700-horsepower mark, but they couldn’t do it without using a complicated water-injection system to keep the engine’s temperature in check. Instead, rumors indicate they’ve settled on 650 horsepower.

Staying true to tradition, the GT2 RS will be rear-wheel drive only. Transmission options remain unconfirmed at this point.

The 650-hp flat-six will be complemented by a model-specific body kit developed to keep the coupe glued to the ground at triple-digit speeds, and suspension components designed for racing. Finally, Porsche will remove as much weight as possible by stripping the interior down to the bare essentials, and using lightweight materials like aluminum and carbon fiber.

We’ll learn more about the new variants of the 911 in the coming weeks as we approach this year’s edition of the Geneva Auto Show.