Subaru’s 2018 Crosstrek is a smartly packaged SUV alternative

With a redesigned Impreza sedan and hatchback rolling into showrooms, Subaru is updating a popular model based on the Impreza. No, we’re not talking about the WRX, but rather the Crosstrek pseudo-crossover.

Taking a standard all-wheel drive car and giving it some SUV-like styling cues worked pretty well with the Outback, so Subaru gave the Impreza the same treatment and launched the first-generation Crosstrek (also known as the XV Crosstrek) in 2012. Debuting at the 2017 New York Auto Show, the second-generation 2018 Crosstrek switches to the new Impreza platform, gaining some upgrades in the process.

Like the recently redesigned Impreza, the Crosstrek is slightly larger than before, but features more expressive styling in an attempt to jazz things up a bit. As before, the Crosstrek is differentiated from a standard Impreza hatchback by raised ride height, exterior body cladding, and model-specific wheels, in this case measuring 17 inches in diameter.

The sole available engine is a 2.0-liter boxer-four, which produces 152 horsepower (up from 148 hp before). This being a Subaru, all-wheel drive is standard. A six-speed manual transmission is standard as well, and a CVT automatic is optional. Thanks to the Impreza’s new Subaru Global Platform, the 2018 Crosstrek is 70 percent stiffer than before, and has a lower center of gravity, according to its maker. That should have a positive effect on handling.

The 2018 Crosstrek also features standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as a 6.5-inch display screen. A more elaborate infotainment system with an 8.0-inch screen and navigation is available on higher trim levels. Subaru’s EyeSight bundle of driver-assist features, including adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking, lane departure warning, and rear cross traffic alert is available as well, as are steering-guided headlights and rear autonomous braking.

The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek hits showrooms this summer, with pricing to be revealed closer to the launch date. It should continue to be a sensible alternative to SUVs, giving buyers all-wheel drive traction and the practicality of a hatchback, without the bulk of a large, high-riding crossover or truck.