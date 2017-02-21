Aston Martin builds special edition cars for hardcore Formula One fans

Why it matters to you Aston Martin's Red Bull Racing Editions are the ultimate way to show off your F1 fandom.

Aston Martin is now associated with the Red Bull Racing Formula One team. The two entities are collaborating on a supercar called the AM-RB 001, but if you can’t wait for that to show up, or are only somewhat wealthy, this may be the next best thing.

Aston is launching Red Bull Racing Editions of its V8 Vantage and V12 Vantage S, and they may be the ultimate way to express F1 fanaticism. Built by the automaker’s Q personalization division, they feature the model-specific styling elements and trim changes typical of automotive special editions, but with an F1 theme.

The standard paint scheme of Mariana Blue with red and yellow trim echoes Red Bull’s colors, although Aston will also let you have one with a Tungsten Silver exterior. The special editions also feature a carbon fiber splitter, diffuser, grille, and side strakes. The interior has more carbon fiber trim, plus an Alcantara-covered steering wheel and Red Bull Racing logos embroidered into the seat headrests. Customers can also have Red Bull drivers Daniel Ricciardo or Max Verstappen sign commemorative plaques for the cars.

While not as fast as a Red Bull F1 car, the Aston Martin Vantage does offer plenty of grunt. Aston did not make any mechanical changes for the Red Bull Racing Editions, not that it needed to. The V8 Vantage’s 4.7-liter engine produces 430 horsepower and 361 pound-feet of torque, getting it from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 190 mph. The V12 Vantage S boasts 6.0 liters of displacement, 563 hp, and 457 lb-ft. It will do 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, and reach a top speed of 205 mph.

The Aston Martin Vantage Red Bull Racing Editions are available to order now, with deliveries set to start in the second quarter of this year. Aston advises customers to contact their dealers for pricing information, but these cars will almost certainly be cheaper than the AM-RB 001 supercar, which is expected to cost around $3 million when it debuts in 2019. For that price, Aston is promising performance to rival a full-on race car, with power supplied by a 6.5-liter V12 that may be assisted by a hybrid system.

Meanwhile, Red Bull will unveil its 2017 F1 car on February 26. The team has been at a disadvantage since the current hybrid formula was introduced in 2014, as its Renault powertrains have proven inferior to the dominant Mercedes-Benz units. The Red Bull cars will likely continue to wear Aston Martin logos, although the British automaker has no real involvement in their development.