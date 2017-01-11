Your next car will change color, take directions like a NASA rover, and wink

Not long ago, automotive presence at CES was negligible at best. As the years has gone by, however, cars have grown smarter and more connected. Because of this, CES is as relevant to mobility today as Detroit, New York, or Frankfurt. In some cases, maybe even more so.

This sentiment was on full display at CES 2017, because the industry was in full force on the show floor, the keynote stages, and all around Las Vegas. That said, this year’s show had a bit of a different flavor. There wasn’t a big production car reveal akin to the Chevy Bolt EV’s unveiling in 2016, but even though most of what we saw were concepts, there was plenty to digest. Follow along or click the video above for all our post-show thoughts.

More: BMW explores how self-driving tech can turn a car’s interior into a lounge

Faraday’s future

Perhaps the biggest news to come out of CES — or at least the most hyped — was the debut of Faraday Future’s first pre-production vehicle. Dubbed the FF 91, the electric car is downright amazing on paper, with a 0 to 60 mph time that’ll make a Ferrari blush and more autonomous features than you can shake a stick at. Sounds great, right? Unfortunately, Faraday Future’s story isn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

Despite immense support from companies like LeEco and LG Chem, Faraday is in dire financial straits. Several executives have jumped ship recently, and to make matters worse, the group has suspended production of its manufacturing plant in Nevada. Faraday’s presentation was packed with hyperbole — the brand even compared itself to pioneers like Karl Benz and Tim Berners-Lee — even though it only had one “completed” car on the show floor, while the others had half-finished interiors and misaligned bodywork. We got the opportunity to ride in the car in Vegas, and while we were enamored with the car’s dynamics, the dark cloud surrounding the company makes its future very uncertain.

Will Faraday Future ever actually sell the FF 91 to customers? Gosh, we hope so.