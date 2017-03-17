Watch BAC’s single-seat Mono get sideways on a frozen Swedish lake

Why it matters to you Watch this eccentric British sports car do something no one ever expected it to.

The BAC Mono is not an ideal winter car. Lacking a roof and doors, it doesn’t so much protect you from the elements as assault you with them. But that didn’t stop a group of hardy souls from taking this eccentric British sports car to a very unlikely place.

BAC is the latest automaker to follow the growing trend of winter driving experiences. It recently took a group of customers and three of its cars to Sweden for some freezing-cold sideways fun on ice. Remarkably, none of those customers were turned into human popsicles during the day of sliding around on a frozen lake.

The BAC crew descended upon the Swedish town of Åre, which is primarily known for ski resorts. In addition to showing off the capabilities of the Mono and giving owners an extreme lesson in drifting, the company set up this unusual event to create a closer relationship customers based on a memorable experience. Drifting one of these flyweight cars on ice certainly qualifies.

For those who aren’t familiar, the Mono is the brainchild of brothers Ian and Neil Briggs (BAC is short for Briggs Automotive Company). The current version is powered by a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine that produces 305 horsepower. That engine is charged with propelling just 1,300 pounds of car (minimalist bodywork has its advantages). On dry pavement, BAC claims the Mono will do 0 to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, approaching the quickness of some supercars.

While the Mono has gotten plenty of exposure, including a positive Top Gear review, it remains a niche product. BAC only builds two cars per month at its tiny factory, and it’s not like the market for single-seater track cars is set to explode. But BAC does have bigger plans, including a hybrid supercar to rival the likes of the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and Porsche 918 Spyder.

What will that thing be like to drive on ice?