Distracted behind the wheel? Try one of these aftermarket heads-up displays

First used in military fighter jets, the heads-up display (HUD) is both cool, useful tech as well as a safety feature. It reduces dangerous distractions by displaying key information such as a car’s speed and navigation directions right in the driver’s line of sight. Some systems project information directly onto the windshield, while others project it on a separate screen.

HUDs are becoming increasingly common in new cars, but you don’t have to trade in your older model just to get one. Several aftermarket solutions let you modernize your ride, ranging from basic and affordable to high-end with a price tag to match. We’ve looked at every option out there and singled out the best ones currently available.

Garmin Heads-up Display

Garmin’s HUD adheres to the motto that simpler is always better. It’s a small, lightweight device that sits on the dashboard and projects information either on a transparent film that needs to be affixed to the windshield, or on a reflector lens. The brightness of the display is adjusted automatically.

It provides turn-by-turn navigation directions, the posted speed limit, and the location of speed cameras, which comes in handy should you try to beat its estimated time of arrival. The unit needs to be paired to a compatible phone via Bluetooth, and Garmin stresses it only works with StreetPilot for iPhones or Navigon for Android devices; Google Maps is not compatible with this HUD.

The Garmin HUD is relatively compact so it can be moved around from car to car. It’s not as feature-intensive as more high-end units, but it’s priced at a reasonable $149.

Navdy

Navdy is the most comprehensive aftermarket HUD available. It’s a small device that attaches to your dashboard and displays information on a transparent screen. It performs all of the basic functions you expect: it gives navigation directions even when it’s offline, it provides the car’s current speed, and it can be configured to show a digital tachometer.

That’s plenty for many motorists, but Navdy takes in-car connectivity a step further. It responds to voice commands and it recognizes hand gestures, so the driver can make a simple motion to answer – or ignore – a phone call. It even comes with a Bluetooth-enabled dial that attaches to the steering wheel to let the driver select songs, contacts, or routes.

While some HUDs relay information shown on a car’s instrument cluster, Navdy offers many features normally accessed via the dash-mounted touch screen. The trade-off is that it’s not cheap. Pricing starts at $799.

Exploride

The Exploride HUD is similar to the Navdy unit but it comes with a more budget-friendly price tag. It’s designed to sit on top of the instrument cluster, and it projects information on a transparent screen that’s located right in the driver’s line of sight.

The device gives navigation directions even when an internet connection isn’t available, and it provides email notifications as well as news and stock updates. It responds to gesture controls, so the driver can take a call or raise the volume with a simple swipe, and all of its features are accessible via voice commands. Motorists can take their music – and their friends – along for the ride because popular apps like Spotify, Apple Music, Twitter, and Facebook are built into Exploride.

Pricing starts at $499, but there’s a catch: you can’t buy the Exploride quite yet. Early adopters can pre-order the device for $299, and the company expects to ship the first units in the coming months.

Hudway

Hudway turns your iOS- or Android-powered smartphone into a heads-up display. Simply download the app, enter a destination, turn on HUD mode, and the directions are reflected in the car’s windshield. It displays the road ahead with simple, easy-to-read graphics that show turns ahead of time and highlight the potentially dangerous ones.

Hudway is an affordable way to put a heads-up display in your car, but there are limitations. The company explains its software was designed specifically for driving at night and in low-visibility conditions like fog, rain, and heavy snow. That means it won’t help you get to the beach on a sunny summer day.

The Hudway app is free, though some features – like voice assistance – need to be purchased. Also, note that you’ll need to find a way to secure your phone to your dashboard to ensure it doesn’t slide around as it guides you to your destination.

LiveMap

There is no unwritten rule that says only cars can benefit from advances in technology. Distractions can be even more dangerous on a motorcycle than in a car, so LiveMap has developed a HUD cleverly integrated into a connected helmet. The hardware is compact and light to ensure the LiveMap helmet doesn’t weigh more than a regular helmet.

LiveMap provides information usually displayed on the instrument cluster such as the bike’s speed, the direction of travel, and navigation directions. It also records high-resolution footage, eliminating the need for a helmet-mounted GoPro camera. All of the information is projected directly onto the helmet’s visor.

The production LiveMap helmet will be unveiled in the coming weeks, and the first examples will ship before the end of the year. Riders who want to be among the first to receive it need to send LiveMap $1,500. The company warns pricing will increase to $2,000 once production gets underway.