Conservatism be damned, the New York Auto Show was a celebration of extremes

Every time a major auto show wraps up, the DT Cars team looks for overarching themes. Sometimes it’s connectivity or unique mobility solutions, or perhaps autonomous driving tech and alternative energy systems. There were sprinkles of that at the 2017 New York Auto Show, but overall, the event had one standout motif — excess.

Within that framework lies a surprising amount of diversity. One one end of the spectrum, we saw a high-horsepower muscle car that’s so fast it’s actually banned from drag strips by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). We also saw huge, extravagant SUVs, electric performance cars, and just about everything in between. Let’s run down our favorites from the show.

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Stephen Edelstein/Digital Trends The Dodge Challenger Demon is one hell of a thing. If you thought the 707-hp Challenger Hellcat was extreme, get a load of these specs — 840 hp (on 100 octane fuel), 0 to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds, the quarter-mile in 9.65 seconds, and the ability to do a wheelie for 2.92 feet under full throttle. The Demon is the first production car to ever achieve that feat, in fact it’s a record certified by Guinness World Records. The Demon is essentially a street-legal drag racer, complete with a gutted interior, only one seat, skinny front tires, and a transmission brake designed specifically for quicker launches. As we mentioned above, however, the car is banned from the track by the NHRA. That’s because it doesn’t come with a roll cage from the factory, which is an NHRA requirement for cars that accelerate this fast. Fear not though, aftermarket companies will quickly come to the Demon’s rescue, meaning racetracks everywhere are about to get a whole lot more devilish.

Lucid Motors Air Electric car startup Lucid Motors debuted the Air back in December 2016, but the brand waited until the New York Auto Show to show it in public. Boasting 1,000 hp and all-wheel drive, it’ll almost keep pace with the Demon from a stop, but outside of that, the high-tech Air couldn’t be more different from the tire-shredding Dodge. To celebrate its first auto show appearance, Lucid Motors prepared an “Alpha Speed Car” to demonstrate the vehicle’s top speed, which is a software-limited 217 mph. That’s righteously quick, right on par with the Ferrari LaFerrari. So while muscle cars are as popular as ever, extreme EVs are gaining ground right alongside them, making the auto show circuit as diverse and interesting as it’s ever been.

Lincoln Navigator Miles Branman/Digital Trends The 2018 Lincoln Navigator is a celebration of excess in a much different way than our previous entrants. For one, it’s absolutely massive, displacing about the same amount of atmosphere as a luxury yacht. It’s also quite opulent inside as you can imagine, with a lovely panoramic roof, real wood accents, and 30-way “Perfect Position” seats with heating, cooling, and massage. Motivating all that luxury is a 450-hp twin-turbo V6 (the same powerplant you’ll find in the Ford F-150 Raptor), so despite its size, the big people-carrier shouldn’t be be tepid to drive. Fun fact — this is actually the first full redesign to the Navigator since 2006, and if you ask us, it was well worth the wait. Here’s hoping Lincoln continues its resurgence in the coming years.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Albert Khoury/Digital Trends The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk was overshadowed a bit by the Dodge Demon this year (everything was), but that doesn’t make a 707-hp Jeep any less cool. Powered by the same 6.2-liter supercharged V8 from the Challenger and Charger Hellcat, the Trackhawk manages 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, making it one of the most potent SUVs ever produced. Top speed is an equally impressive 180 mph. It’s also a bit of a sleeper too, because compared to the standard Grand Cherokee, the Trackhawk doesn’t look all that different. It wears bold “Supercharged” badges as well as new hood vents and front air dams, but at first glance, most will assume the Trackhawk is a run-of-the-mill Grand Cherokee. Let’s be honest though, the most common view of the car will be its quad exhaust tips as it effortlessly sprints away from a stop.