These are the 10 greatest Ferraris ever made

Even outside of the automotive industry, few companies can brag about having the cachet of Ferrari. The storied Italian marque is in the same league as Rolex and Christian Dior. Sure, it’s seen its fair share of ups and downs since it was founded in 1947, but there’s not a single car wearing the Prancing Horse emblem that isn’t drool-worthy.

Looking back at Ferrari’s past models is like walking through the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. We’ve chosen 10 cars that stand out with their design, performance, tech, or all three.

Ferrari 250 GTO

The 250 GTO is the quintessential classic Ferrari, the Mona Lisa of the automotive world. A total of 39 examples were built from 1962 to 1964, and they collectively hold one of the most impressive racing pedigrees of all time. The voluptuous lines and timeless proportions contribute to the car’s attractiveness.

250 GTOs rarely come up for sale, and the few that do trade hands for anywhere between $40 and $60 million – yes, you read that right. Owning one means being part of a very exclusive club. The list of past and current owners includes Sir Stirling Moss, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, and Ralph Lauren.