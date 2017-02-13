Best heads-up displays take top gun tech, bring it to your car for safety, convenience

First used in military fighter jets, the head-up display (HUD) falls somewhere between a tech and safety feature. The device reduces dangerous distractions by displaying key information, such as a car’s speed and navigation directions, directly in the driver’s line of sight. Some systems project information onto the windshield, while others project it on a separate screen.

HUDs are becoming increasingly common in new cars, but, thankfully, you don’t have to trade in your older model just to get one. Several aftermarket solutions let you modernize your current ride, whether you prefer an affordable device or a high-end product with a price tag to match. Below, we’ve singled out some of the best ones.

Garmin Head-up Display ($150)

Garmin’s HUD adheres to the motto that simpler is always better. It’s a small, lightweight device that sits on the dashboard and projects information either on a transparent film that needs to be affixed to your windshield, or on a reflector lens. The brightness of the display is adjusted automatically.

The device provides turn-by-turn navigation directions, the posted speed limit, and the location of speed cameras, which comes in handy should you try to beat its estimated time of arrival. The unit needs to be paired with a compatible smartphone via Bluetooth, however, and Garmin stresses it only works with StreetPilot for iPhones or Navigon for Android devices. Sadly, Google Maps is not compatible with this HUD.

The Garmin HUD is also relatively compact so it can be moved around from car to car. It’s not as feature-intensive as some of the high-end units on our list, but it’s priced at a reasonable $150.

