Nine Chevrolet models get a custom look thanks to new appearance package

Why it matters to you The Redline package makes Chevy's mass-produced models stand out from the crowd.

Chevrolet has trekked out to the annual Chicago Auto Show to introduce an appearance package named Redline. Offered on no few than nine models, the Redline package brings a sportier, more upscale look characterized by black and red accents.

The sedan and hatchback variants of the Cruze LT, the Malibu LT, the Camaro LT and SS, the Trax LT, the Equinox LT, the Traverse Premier, the Colorado LT, and two high-spec versions of the Silverado are available with the Redline package. They all feature the same basic styling cues, including black alloy wheels with red inserts, two-tone emblems, a dark grille, and blacked-out Bowtie logos on both ends.

Some models push the look further than others. Notably, the Redline versions of the Silverado and the Colorado receive red tow hooks up front. The convertible and coupe variants of the Camaro Redline both get red stripes above the front wheels that pay homage to historic race cars, and red inserts in the lower bumper.

Chevrolet tested the waters by unveiling a handful of Redline-badged concepts at the 2015 edition of the SEMA show in Las Vegas. The company explains it moved forward with production because most of the show cars generated an overwhelmingly positive response from enthusiasts. However, the tiny Spark Redline didn’t make the cut.

“The SEMA show has proven to be a great way to identify customization trends in the industry, and quickly apply those trends to our most popular Chevrolet models,” explained Brian Sweeney, Chevrolet’s U.S. vice president, in a statement.

The double-cab LT Z71 and the crew-cab LTZ Z71 variants of the Silverado inaugurate the Redline package. The truck is on sale now nationwide. The other models will be added to the lineup gradually, though Chevrolet hasn’t released a more specific launch window. However, all nine of the Redline cars will be available by the time the year draws to a close.