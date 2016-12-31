20 of the most expensive vehicles sold on eBay Motors in 2016

There is no shortage of interesting vehicles for sale on eBay Motors. This year we covered some special one-of-a-kind vehicles offered for sale on the marketplace, including the Scorpion Art Car and the Jellyfish 12000 Mutant Vehicle, both built for the annual Burning Man summer desert celebration. Bruce Springsteen’s iconic 1957 Chevy convertible was also recently listed on eBay Motors. The site isn’t only for unique vehicles. You’ll find a wide range of vehicles of all types, ages, and conditions.
eBay Motors provided Digital Trends with a list of 20 of the most expensive vehicles that not only were listed on the online marketplace and auction site, but actually sold. They range from luxury sports cars and motorcoaches to small airplanes. There’s even a project vehicle, a GM Futurliner waiting for a full frame-up restoration.
More: EBay’s auctioning Bruce Springsteen’s ride, a yellow ’57 Chevy convertible
Vehicles purchased with selling prices on eBay globally from 1/1/2016 – 12/13/2016:
- Lamborghini Aventador 2dr Convertible for $659,800
- GM Futurliner for $350,000
- Porsche 911 GT3 RS for $299,980
- Rolls-Royce Wraith Base Coupe 2-Door for $289,900
- Porsche 356 1965 356C/1600SC Reutter Cabriolet for $249,995
- Lamborghini LP610-4 Coupe 2-Door for $249,900
- Lamborghini Gallardo 2dr Coupe for $249,800
- 2014 Winnebago Tour WKR42QD for $239,900
- Ferrari: 458 2dr Coupe for $239,800
- 2008 Newell 2000I Quad Slide 45′ Luxury Coach for $220,000
- Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 Coupe 2-Door for $212,000
- Ferrari 430 2dr Cpe Scud for $210,000
- Acura NSX SH-AWD Sport Hybrid for $209,995
- 2011 Allegro Bus 43QGP for $202,800
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4dr SUV for $199,800
- 1998 Lancair IV-P for $190,000
- Lamborghini Diablo Monterey Edition SV, #3 of 20 for $190,000
- Porsche 356 Super for $185,100
- Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series II 2-door Coupe for $185,000
- Ferrari 458 for $184,000
According to eBay, the online marketplace and auction site has 165 million active buyers globally, and at any time there are approximately 1 billion live listings on the site, 81 percent of which are new. In the U.S., a car or truck is purchased on eBay Motors every five minutes, while three vehicle parts or accessories are sold every second.
If you’re thinking about shopping for a vehicle on eBay, the site’s Vehicle Purchase Protection (VPP) protects against certain losses associated with fraud, up to a maximum amount of your purchase price paid not exceeding $100,000, which means none of the 20 vehicles above would be fully covered. Because remote buyers often want an objective, knowledgeable inspection, eBay partners with WeGoLook for on-site inspections for a small fee.