20 of the most expensive vehicles sold on eBay Motors in 2016

There is no shortage of interesting vehicles for sale on eBay Motors. This year we covered some special one-of-a-kind vehicles offered for sale on the marketplace, including the Scorpion Art Car and the Jellyfish 12000 Mutant Vehicle, both built for the annual Burning Man summer desert celebration. Bruce Springsteen’s iconic 1957 Chevy convertible was also recently listed on eBay Motors. The site isn’t only for unique vehicles. You’ll find a wide range of vehicles of all types, ages, and conditions.

eBay Motors provided Digital Trends with a list of 20 of the most expensive vehicles that not only were listed on the online marketplace and auction site, but actually sold. They range from luxury sports cars and motorcoaches to small airplanes. There’s even a project vehicle, a GM Futurliner waiting for a full frame-up restoration.

Vehicles purchased with selling prices on eBay globally from 1/1/2016 – 12/13/2016:

Lamborghini Aventador 2dr Convertible for $659,800

GM Futurliner for $350,000

Porsche 911 GT3 RS for $299,980

Rolls-Royce Wraith Base Coupe 2-Door for $289,900

Porsche 356 1965 356C/1600SC Reutter Cabriolet for $249,995

Lamborghini LP610-4 Coupe 2-Door for $249,900

Lamborghini Gallardo 2dr Coupe for $249,800

2014 Winnebago Tour WKR42QD for $239,900

Ferrari: 458 2dr Coupe for $239,800

2008 Newell 2000I Quad Slide 45′ Luxury Coach for $220,000

Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 Coupe 2-Door for $212,000

Ferrari 430 2dr Cpe Scud for $210,000

Acura NSX SH-AWD Sport Hybrid for $209,995

2011 Allegro Bus 43QGP for $202,800

Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4dr SUV for $199,800

1998 Lancair IV-P for $190,000

Lamborghini Diablo Monterey Edition SV, #3 of 20 for $190,000

Porsche 356 Super for $185,100

Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series II 2-door Coupe for $185,000

Ferrari 458 for $184,000

According to eBay, the online marketplace and auction site has 165 million active buyers globally, and at any time there are approximately 1 billion live listings on the site, 81 percent of which are new. In the U.S., a car or truck is purchased on eBay Motors every five minutes, while three vehicle parts or accessories are sold every second.

If you’re thinking about shopping for a vehicle on eBay, the site’s Vehicle Purchase Protection (VPP) protects against certain losses associated with fraud, up to a maximum amount of your purchase price paid not exceeding $100,000, which means none of the 20 vehicles above would be fully covered. Because remote buyers often want an objective, knowledgeable inspection, eBay partners with WeGoLook for on-site inspections for a small fee.