Electra Meccanica introduces a roadster and a Solo performance edition

Electric vehicle makers don’t all have their sights set on affordable four-door sedans. Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corporation (EMV) just introduced two future models this week at the Vancouver Auto Show that depart from the consumer car model Tesla, GM, Volkswagen, Ford, Nissan, and others are pursuing. The Solo R track-ready performance variant and the Tofino electric roadster are each very different takes on small EVs.

“We are very proud to showcase our company, along with a couple of extremely exciting new vehicles at our hometown show,” Electra Meccanica President Mark West said at the Vancouver show. “The passion behind these cars is a massive step forward for our brand and they represent the best of what we can achieve from a performance standpoint.”

The Tofino roadster’s chassis and body will both be constructed of lightweight aerospace-grade composite. Battery size isn’t disclosed but EMV said the Tofino will have a 125 mph top speed and zero to 60 performance of less than 7 seconds. The operating range with a full charge is rated at 250 miles. Buyers can choose from five colors: Titanium Silver, Electric Red, Raven Black, Arctic White, and Bionic Bronze.

The Tofino’s starting price is $50,000 Canadian — about $37,350 at current exchange rates. Electric Meccanica is taking reservations for the Tofino for $1,000 Canadian (about $750) on the company website. The roadster is scheduled to begin delivery by 2019.

EMV describes the Solo R as a “race-prepped performance variant of the innovative all-electric Solo commuter vehicle.” The Solo R will have a high-performance battery with performance brakes, oversized wheels, and racing slicks. EMV didn’t announce a Solo R price or availability date but said all the upgrades are done by Electra Meccanica’s advanced performance team and the model is intended to be used in the EMV races. More information on the EMV race program is available at EMV Racing.