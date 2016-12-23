The SP 275 RW Competizione is one of the rarest Ferraris ever built

Even if you live in a wealthy suburb or metropolis, spotting a supercar is an occasion. If you’re like us, one glimpse may even compel you to re-route in pursuit of such a beautiful work of engineering and design.

Despite their rarity, a Lamborghini Aventador, McLaren 650S, Ferrari 488 GTB, and any other low-production supercar can, however, become as common as a Toyota Camry in comparison to a one-off vehicle.

Ferrari is no stranger to exclusive models. With the help of its Italian design partner, Pininfarina, the automaker has delivered more than a couple unique models. The Enzo-based P4/5, 458MM Speciale, P540 Superfast Aperta, Superamerica 45, SP12 EC, and F12 TRS — each of these cars were built for a specific customer or to honor a classic Ferrari model. Now there’s a new one-off creation: the SP 275 RW Competizione.

This mouthful denotes a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta-based supercar that pays homage to the 275GTB of the mid-1960s. After Ferrari widened the F12’s rear track slightly, Pininfarina went to work on 275GTB-inspired rear quarter-panel louvers, vents behind the front wheels, yellow paint, an aluminum fuel cap, and a unique rear fascia (which mirror the Ecurie Francorchamps 275GTB that won the GT class at Le Mans in 1965). Additional features include unique headlamps, an updated front fascia, and 20-inch aluminum wheels.

Powering the SP 275 RW Competizione is a 6.3-liter V12 engine with 769 horsepower, derived from the F12tdf. Like the F12tdf, Ferrari’s new one-off is up 38hp on the standard F12, but all three F12-based models use the same seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Who this model was made for and for how much money in exchange, we do not know. Considering the F12tdf commanded just under half-a- million bucks for each of the 799 units, we reckon a sticker price above the $1 million mark for this one-off special.