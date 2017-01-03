A hybrid Mustang and an electric SUV are just the start of Ford’s electrified offensive

Ford has revealed important new details about its upcoming electrified car offensive. The Blue Oval is gearing up to launch no less than seven electric or hybrid models across the globe before the turn of the decade.

Surprisingly, one of these vehicles is a hybrid version of the iconic Mustang. The model isn’t scheduled to debut until 2020 at the earliest so technical specifications aren’t available yet. However, Ford promises the first-ever electrified ‘Stang will pack V8 power and even more low-end torque while presumably sipping fuel. The hybrid isn’t expected to replace the V8-powered model altogether, so enthusiasts who don’t like the idea of a “pon-e” car will still be able to pick up an old-fashioned pony car.

The second hybrid model will be a gas-electric variant of the F-150 developed specifically for the North American and Middle Eastern markets. The model will be available by 2020, and its battery pack will double as a mobile power generator, an innovative solution previewed last year by Nissan’s EnGuard concept. The drivetrain will be built around Ford’s turbocharged EcoBoost engine.

The Blue Oval will enter the burgeoning electric vehicle segment with a small, battery-powered crossover capable of delivering at least 300 miles of range. It will be followed by a high-volume, fully-autonomous hybrid model designed for commercial ride-hailing or ride-sharing.

Finally, Ford will introduce a plug-in hybrid version of the Transit van across Europe in 2019, and two hybrid police cars for the United States market. As of writing it doesn’t sound like the electrified van will be sold on our shores, though that could change as production nears.

The model offensive is part of an unprecedented $4.5 billion investment to offer cleaner cars and bring electric technology to the masses. The original plan called for the launch of 13 cars, so more low- or zero-emissions models will be added to the company’s lineup after 2020. Details about them haven’t been made public yet, however.

The Mustang, the autonomous vehicle, and the electric crossover will be built in Ford’s Flat Rock, Michigan, factory. The F-150 will be assembled in Michigan, one of the police vehicles will be manufactured in Chicago, and the company hasn’t disclosed where production of the Transit Custom or the second police car will take place. The new models will create 700 jobs at the Flat Rock plant, according to a press release.

Interestingly, Ford has also announced it has canceled widely-publicized plans to build a new factory in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The company was lambasted during president-elect Donald Trump’s campaign for shifting jobs south of the border, and CEO Mark Fields recently affirmed he would backtrack on a few key product planning decisions if the incoming Trump administration was willing to make concessions.