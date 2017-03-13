Harley-Davidson’s Street Rod claims the name and its place on urban streets

Why it matters to you If you love living in the city with a motorcycle, you've got to have an urban-streets-loving bike.

Nimble handling and mid-range torque are musts for aggressive urban bikes. Harley-Davidson’s 2017 Street Rod brings a revised chassis, an amped up X 750 racing engine, and adept handling to rule city streets.

The High Output Revolution X 750 engine has 18 percent more horsepower and eight percent more torque than the standard X 750. More usable torque in the 3,000 to 5,000 rpm range puts the sweet spot right where you need it to get out of a jam. The redline on the engine is 9,000 rpm with a boosted 12-to-1 -compression ratio.

More: All dressed up and ready to ride: Touring motorcycles for long hauls in comfort

The Street Rod is liquid cooled and has improved air flow. When you’re stuck in bumper-to-bumper city traffic for blocks on end the liquid cooling keeps the engine, and maybe you, from overheating.

The goal was to build a rider-friendly city bike that made a forceful statement. With added front visual mass thanks to a new speed screen and increased ground clearance on 17-inch wheels, the Street Rod uses functional design elements to present a bold stance. “We made this new bike look tough and aggressive,” Harley-Davidson Lead Designer Chetan Shedjale said. “This aligns with the environment our riders will experience this motorcycle in.”

“The Street Rod will put the thrill in any urban commute,” Street Rod Chief Engineer Mathew Weber said. “We’ve paired the potent new High Output Revolution X 750 engine with a revised chassis and uprated suspension components to make the Street Rod quick, light handling and easy to ride.”

The shape of the seat, foot peg placement, and flat drag-style handlebar put the rider in a comfortable posture for churning city streets. Dual front disc brakes can bring forward motion to a fast stop. Anti-lock braking (ABS) is an available factory-installed option along with the Harley-Davidson Smart Security System. LED tail lamp and turn signals are standard.

The Street Rod is available in three color schemes, vivid black, charcoal denim, and olive gold. List price before options ranges from at $8,700 to $8,995 depending on color. Compared to the 2017 Harley-Davidson Street 750, which starts at $7,550, the Street Rod is 3.7 inches shorter overall, sits 3. 7 inches higher with the rider on board, and has 2.4 inches greater ground clearance. The Street Rod’s left and right lean angles are greater for carving sharp urban turns compared to the Street 750 and it also has the High Output Revolution X 750 engine.