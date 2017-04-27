Feeling drained? Here’s how to check, recharge, and replace your car’s dead battery

When it comes to car problems, nothing is ever convenient. It seems like your vehicle plots the perfect moment to give you grief – right when you need it most.

If your car refuses to start, there could be a number of culprits. The starter motor, alternator, or spark plugs might be to blame, but most likely, you’re dealing with a dead battery. Fortunately, as unexpected automotive obstacles go, a zapped battery is easy to address.

In this article, we’ll cover how to check your battery’s voltage, how to recharge it, and how to replace it if needed.

Testing

Diagnosing a car battery is a breeze, but you will need a piece of equipment called a multimeter. These can be picked up for cheap either at your local auto parts store or online, and will quickly tell you whether or not your battery is out of juice. Though you can find analog multimeters, we’d recommend investing in a digital unit so there’s no misinterpreting the readout.

Finding your vehicle’s battery should be a cinch, but some automakers put them in odd places such as the trunk or under the rear seats. The vast majority can be found under the hood however, to the right or left of the engine. You can identify the battery by the positive (red/plus sign) and negative (black/minus sign) terminals that either route to a rectangular housing box or directly to the exposed battery.

Once you’ve located the unit, make sure your vehicle is turned off. If you’re using a digital multimeter, set the dial to DC voltage. Next, take your multimeter’s black lead to the negative battery terminal and the red lead to the positive terminal.

At this point, your multimeter will give a voltage readout. Here are some guidelines, courtesy of yourmechanic.com:

12.66 volts 100% charged 12.45 volts 75% charged 12.24 volts 50% charged 12.06 volts 25% charged 11.89 volts 0% charged

If you’re seeing 12.45 volts or higher, your battery is in good shape and it’s time to check other common culprits. If you’re below a 75% charge, your battery might still bring the car to life, but not reliably. The rest of this article will focus on batteries found with voltage readouts below 12.45.

Recharging

How you handle a low-charge battery will depend on your circumstances at the time of discovery.

If you’re in a hurry, you’ll want to get some juice into the battery quickly and get on your way. Jumping the battery, via leads to another car or a source of power, will get you moving. The good news is that a jumped battery will begin recharging via the alternator (driving for 20 minutes or so should do the trick). The bad news is that if your battery can’t hold a charge, you’ll have to jump it every time you want to drive. We wouldn’t recommend this option.

If time permits, or if you don’t have access to a jump, you’ll either need a portable battery charger or you’ll need to remove the battery and take it to an auto parts store. Investing in a portable charger is a good idea – many feature flashlights and USB ports for mobile phone charging – but most parts stores will top up your battery for free. If you’re removing your old battery, be sure to check out the “swapping” section below for instructions and required tools.

To recharge via a portable charger, simply attach the positive clamp to the positive battery terminal (red to red), and the negative clamp to the negative terminal (black to black). Then, plug in the charger and turn it on. Program the charger’s voltage to the number shown on your battery (if you can’t find this figure, do an online search for your battery part number).

Once your battery has returned to full charge, you’ll want to ask that helpful auto parts representative to evaluate its health via the store’s load or electronic tester. Once again, this process should be free of charge (ba dum tss).

Swapping

If the parts store gives your battery a clean bill of health, great! Simply re-install your freshly charged battery and hit the road. However, if the report isn’t so rosy, you’ll need to replace the battery with a new one. A brand new unit will run between $90 and $200, depending on your vehicle and the battery brand.

Once you’ve purchased a new battery, installing it is very straightforward. The tools required include a ratchet, extension, and sockets (8mm, 10mm, or 13mm). As a first step, put your vehicle in park and engage the parking brake. Keep this in mind though – some vehicles have radio and navigation codes that must be entered into the stereo when a new battery has been installed. If applicable, find the codes on your radio head unit and write them down.

Before pulling the old battery, check the terminals for corrosion. If they’re corroded, you won’t want to touch them with your bare skin. Put on some gloves and heave out the old battery (it should weigh about 40 pounds). Once it’s out, take a moment to check its age. Most car batteries will last between three and five years. If you’re replacing a vehicle’s battery more frequently than every three years, you might have an electronic gremlin to address.

One more important note – don’t just toss that old battery in the trash! Car batteries are considered harmful waste and need to be properly recycled. It’s even illegal in some states to throw away a car battery in household waste. Fortunately, auto parts stores have on-site recycling centers, but if not, do a search for one near you and properly dispose of the old battery.

Before plopping in the new unit, clean the terminals of any corrosion with a cleaning spray and towel. Once again, it’s important to wear gloves when handling corrosion or anti-corrosion solutions.

Now that you’re ready to plop in the new battery, secure it into place with the aforementioned tools, and re-connect the leads. To avoid electrical problems, attach the red/positive lead first, then the black/negative lead.

You’re almost ready to roll. First, you’ll need to turn the key to the “on” position, but don’t start the car yet. For cars with push-button ignitions, tap the button once without your foot on the brake. Doing this lets cars with electronic throttle bodies reset. After 60 seconds in the “on” position, start ‘er up. If your car requires navigation or radio codes, input them now.

Final thoughts

If you struggle with any part of this process, take a trip to your local auto parts store and ask for help. Most shops are happy to help test, remove, recharge, and replace your car’s battery. You get a free hand, and they will (hopefully) earn your business in the future.