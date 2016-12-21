Hyundai fires U.S. CEO Dave Zuchowski for failing to meet sales targets, report says

Hyundai Motor America has fired U.S. CEO Dave Zuchowski, reportedly for failing to meet internal sales targets. Jerry Flannery, the company’s current general counsel and executive vice president, will serve as interim CEO until a permanent successor is chosen.

The firing was reported by Automotive News (subscription required), which cited multiple anonymous sources “familiar with the situation. The industry trade journal said Hyundai’s dealer body was informed of the decision Tuesday night, and that employees will be informed Wednesday.

Hyundai has grown significantly over the past decade, but its momentum has slowed recently in the face of low gas prices, which work against the Korean automaker’s emphasis on cars over SUVs. Hyundai sales (including one model now sold under the Genesis brand) hit a record 761,710 units in 2015. That was a 5 percent increase over 2014, but lower than the double-digit growth seen in 2010 and 2011.

Zuchowski joined Hyundai in 2007 as U.S. sales boss, and became U.S. CEO in 2014. He took over the post from John Krafcik, who now heads Waymo, the former Google self-driving car project. Prior to joining Hyundai, Zuchowski was vice president of sales and field operations at Mazda North America.

The decision to change CEOs comes as Hyundai pursues ambitious plans to expand beyond its traditional purview of mainstream cars and crossovers. Earlier this year, it launched the Genesis luxury brand, rebadging its Hyundai Genesis sedan as the G80 and adding a new model called the G90. Genesis will add more models in the coming years as it aims to compete with established luxury brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Hyundai is also launching a barrage of green cars that encompasses its own brand and Kia, which it also controls. It will begin rolling out the Ioniq hatchback, which will be available with hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric powertrains, this month, and hopes to launch a total of 14 green models by 2020.