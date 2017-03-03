Infiniti’s 500-hp Project Black S hybrid has the heart of an F1 racer

Why it matters to you Who said F1 tech can't make it to the street? This souped-up Infiniti Q60 shows how it could happen.

The gap between Formula One race cars and regular street cars is a pretty big one. F1 cars are built purely for speed, not getting groceries and commuting. But that didn’t stop Infiniti from trying to add some F1 DNA to its Q60 coupe.

Debuting at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Infiniti’s Project Black S sounds like it as named by a moody middle schooler, but the sinister nomenclature is totally appropriate. The Project Black S features a hybrid powertrain Infiniti says is derived from F1 tech. It will be good for around 500 horsepower, Autocar reports, and will highlight Infiniti’s connection to the Renault F1 team.

This concept car is based on the Q60 Red Sport 400 model. It uses the same 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 as that production model, which develops 400 horsepower on its own. The extra oomph comes from the hybrid system, which recovers energy and uses it to provide a temporary boost of power. That is indeed similar to how actual F1 cars use their hybrid systems. Infiniti promises “instant, significant lag-free acceleration.”

Project Black S harvests energy under braking, and stores it in a lithium-ion battery pack, according to Automotive News (subscription required). The electric motor is attached to the rear axle. Unlike a Prius, Project Black S is expected to be all about performance, not fuel efficiency, and won’t be able to drive on electric power alone.

This isn’t the first time Infiniti has brought out a souped-up version of one of its production models, or touted an F1 connection. Back when it was associated with the Red Bull team, the Nissan luxury brand named driver Sebastian Vettel “director of performance.” It also built the Q50 Eau Rouge, which was essentially a Q50 sedan stuffed with a Nissan GT-R powertrain. It all signified nothing, though. Maybe Project Black S will be different. Or maybe not.

Infiniti primarily views F1 as a marketing tool, and relies on its corporate cousin Renault to actually win races and generate good publicity. Renault has had plenty of past F1 success, but has struggled lately under the new hybrid format. We’ll have more details on Project Black S and Infiniti’s plans for it when the Geneva Motor Show opens next week, so stay tuned.