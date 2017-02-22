VW’s Italian design arm wants to make some of the world’s most exclusive cars

Why it matters to you Italdesign is one of the best-known names in the design industry, and it's out to build cars that make a Bugatti look ordinary.

Storied Italian design house Italdesign is making a spectacular return to manufacturing low-volume cars with a new sub-division named Automobili Speciali. The Volkswagen-owned company will travel to next month’s Geneva Auto Show to introduce a rakish coupe that’s as fast as it is exclusive.

Strangely, the model’s name hasn’t been revealed yet. Italdesign told Digital Trends that we’ll find out what it’s called as soon as the Geneva show opens its doors. Regardless, the coupe stands out with an aggressive, highly aerodynamic design characterized by sharp edges as well as numerous fins and vents. From some angles, it’s almost Lamborghini-esque.

In terms of size, Italdesign’s coupe is positioned between the Lamborghini Huracan and the Aventador S. It rides on a platform made using carbon fiber and aluminum, and its body panels are crafted entirely out of carbon fiber in order to keep weight in check.

A mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine sends the coupe from zero to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds, and on to a top speed of over 200 mph. Additional details — such as how much power the engine generates and what kind of transmission it’s bolted to — haven’t been released yet.

Similarly, Italdesign hasn’t revealed where the engine comes from. However, it’s most likely an evolution of either the unit that powers the Audi R8, or the one used by the aforementioned Huracan; the two 10-cylinders are closely related. When asked if the V10 is built by one of Italdesign’s sister companies, a spokesman for the brand told us “we cannot officially confirm, we cannot officially deny.”

You’re in luck if Automobili Speciali’s first model sounds like your dream car. Italdesign will build five examples in its factory on the outskirts of Turin, Italy, before the end of the year. The coupe is fully street-legal across the European Union, and the company told Digital Trends that it’s working on getting it certified in the United States.

Pricing starts at 1.5 million euros (about $1.6 million) before taxes and options are factored in. As is often the case with ultra-high-end cars, buyers will be able to monitor the production process and customize virtually every component in order to create a one-of-a-kind car.