American icons join forces to create the 2017 Jack Daniel’s Indian Chieftain

TwoAmerica icons partnered to create a new limited-edition motorcycle. On Tuesday, orders began for the 2017 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chieftain and only 100 bikes with a starting price of $35,000 will be produced.

This isn’t the first time Jack Daniel’s and Indian Motorcycle have collaborated in special edition V-twin motorcycles. In 2016, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Jack Daniel’s, 150 Limited Edition Indian Chieftain Vintage and Indian Springfield motorcycles sold quickly, according to the company. The first built of the 2016 bikes, unit #001, was auctioned for $150,000. The auction proceeds went to Operation Ride Home.

As they did last year, the two companies worked with Klock Werks Kustom Cycles in designing the limited-edition Chieftain. Unique features include a 19-inch 10-spoke contrast cut front wheel and open fender, a white and black crystal paint job with Jack Daniel’s-inspired accents, and a pure silver horn cover badge from Montana Silversmiths. In addition to a custom embossed tank console with the bike’s build number, a leather tank pouch and billet driver and passenger floorboards will have Jack Daniel’s design elements including the company’s “Bottles and Throttles Don’t Mix” mantra and “Old No. 7.”

The engine will have unique cam, primary, and air intake covers, and the bike with be outfitted with a 200-watt audio system including a premium saddlebag audio setup. Other rider amenities include a power windshield and a 7-inch Ride Command infotainment screen.

Each Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chieftain will come with a commemorative American flag handmade from Jack Daniel’s barrel wood and a wooden plaque with the owner’s name, motorcycle number (#001-#100), and VIN (Vehicle Identification Number). The Chieftain model ordinarily starts at $24,000, so the $11K premium isn’t that great a reach — particularly since many riders option up their rides to personalize them.