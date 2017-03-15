Jaguar’s electric I-Pace concept car hits the streets of London

Why it matters to you Most concept cars are just for show, but Jaguar's electric I-Pace is the real deal, set to go on sale next year.

Most concept cars can barely limp onto an auto-show stand, let alone drive around in the real world like the production models they’re supposed to preview. The Jaguar I-Pace isn’t like most concept cars.

Jaguar recently took its electric SUV concept for a spin around London. The red I-Pace cruised through the British capital’s Olympic Park, helping Jag to get the word out about what is a major change in the direction of its products. The I-Pace will go into production in 2018 as the automaker’s first electric car, and only its second SUV.

The I-Pace debuted at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show, and the electric powertrain wasn’t the only thing shocking about it. The I-Pace doesn’t look like a conventional SUV: Its passenger compartment is placed virtually in the middle of the car, which features short front and rear overhangs, and a short hood. Somehow, the I-Pace avoids looking like a minivan.

It should be a lot nicer to drive than a minivan, too. Front and rear electric motors provide all-wheel drive, along with a total of 400 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Jaguar says the I-Pace will do 0 to 60 mph in about 4.0 seconds, making it quicker than all but the top-dog P100D version of the Tesla Model X.

Jaguar claims the I-Pace’s 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack provides 220 miles of range per charge, although that probably wasn’t put to the test during the concept’s brief London jaunt. The I-Pace is equipped for DC fast charging, allowing an 80 percent recharged in 90 minutes.

If all of that sounds appealing, then you’ll be happy to know the I-Pace is set to go on sale in the second half of 2018. Jaguar plans to show the final production-ready version later this year. The I-Pace is part of an explosion of electric luxury SUVs that also includes planned models from Audi and Mercedes-Benz, as well as the Faraday Future FF91 and a new model from China’s Nio.